  • June 11, 2020

City of Odessa announces June sales tax check of more than $4 million

City of Odessa announces June sales tax check of more than $4 million

Posted: Thursday, June 11, 2020 5:00 pm

The City of Odessa announced in a press release that it has received its June sales tax check that totals more than $4 million.

June’s sales tax check is for $4,073,485.06 as this amount includes the Economic Development sales tax of quarter cent. The City of Odessa will receive $3,258,788.05 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $814,697.01.

The City of Odessa saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with June’s sales tax revenue total of $3,258,788.05, which is a $1,688,014.61 decline from June 2019, the press release stated.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for the fiscal year 2019-20 is reportedly up $8,620,701.85 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2019-20 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $5,768,131.44. The City has budgeted $41,100,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

