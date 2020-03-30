Mayor, county judge take COVID stands

Odessa Mayor David Turner ordered a “limited” shelter-in-place Monday that will affect non-essential businesses and Ector County Judge Debi Hay declared a disaster as the eighth case of coronavirus hit Ector County.

Turner, who could have signed the order himself, chose to have an emergency city council meeting to include city council in the process.

City council passed the order unanimously at the Odessa Fire Rescue Central Station after MCH CEO and President Russell Tippin spoke along with other medical officials regarding the coronavirus. Tippin said that there are 3 positive cases at Medical Center, which are part of the overall 8.

Dr. Timothy Benton said that although the hospitals are doing fine now, the virus has the potential to overwhelm the medical system.

Benton said that there are very limited options of treating COVID-19 and the medications that are potentially available, “are not proven to be useful.” He said that is why it is so important to stay away from the virus mentioning social distancing and isolating at the community level is most important.

Odessa Regional Medical Center CEO Stacey Brown said that they have 5 positive confirmed cases. As of Monday, they had tested 37 people and 26 of those are still pending.

“Some of those have been pending for over a week,” she said. She said that 2 of those who have tested positive are currently on a ventilator.

Tippin clarified that if people think they have the virus, they should go to the urgent care centers to keep the emergency room from overflowing.

“If you think you got it or you don’t have a primary care physician, but you’re looking to get examined, we recommend choosing an urgent care center,” he said.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said that ORMC has an outpatient testing facility, but that they require a doctor’s order and follow CDC criteria. He added that testing was low in Ector County because there was a shortage of the medium used as part of the tests, but that now there are alternatives to that specific medium.

Brown added that 80 percent of people who get the virus will be fine, but if that 80 percent doesn’t stay home, then the virus will spread much quicker and farther than it needs to. She added that if citizens can work from home then they should and only those with essential jobs should go out.

Turner’s order distinguishes essential and non-essential businesses. Non-essential personal service businesses are listed in the order and include, but are not limited to, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, tanning salons, hair removal waxing businesses, gym facilities, fitness centers, and massage parlors. Non-essential retail establishments are listed as commercial amusement facilities, entertainment venues, game rooms, park equipment and pavilions, the City of Odessa’s Ruben Pier Memorial Skatepark, Ratliff Ranch Golf Links (golf course). All other golf courses should restrict to one person per cart, prevent people from having contact with flag, hole pins, and ensure people follow social distancing guidelines. Group Meeting spaces are also listed as non-essential such as meeting rooms, ballrooms, conference centers, or event spaces operated by multi-family apartment complexes or hotels.

Turner also said that he is talking with grocery stores to limit the amount of people allowed in at one time.

Turner added that there is currently no curfew enacted, but will rely mostly on citizen’s actions.

“If we see people out not practicing 6 foot, gathering in groups of ten,” he said. “If you’re gathering in a group of 10 and you are caught, it could cost you $1000 or 180 days in jail.” He added that he didn’t want it to come to that, but that it is written in the order.

Turner said that no more than 10 people rule applies to churches as well as childcare facilities while maintaining social distancing.

He said that he doesn’t want to have to shut down like Lubbock has and wants the community to follow the guidelines and rules to keep the medical facilities from being overwhelmed.

During a press conference, Ector County Judge Debi Hays put in place a declaration of local disaster and said “individuals may leave their residence only to perform essential activities. “Essential services means all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for health, safety and welfare of the public,” she said. A list of essential businesses is outlined in the declaration. The declaration comes after Gov. Abbott’s but will add the definition of essential and non-essential businesses outlined in the Ector County declaration.

Earlier in the day, Turner had said that essential workers would not have to put stickers on their windshields or carry permits of their jobs.

Russell Tippin said after the press conference that they are going to start having daily briefings starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Hetzler building at MCH for updates regarding COVID-19.

The Ector County declaration of local disaster can be found at https://tinyurl.com/vdcp5bt. A copy of the City of Odessa’s shelter-in-place can be found at https://tinyurl.com/wm967pp.