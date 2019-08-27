City spending $7.5M on supplemental requests

The City of Odessa will be making some final amendments to their budget for this year before the next budget year kicks in to address some departmental issues, including some improvements to the Odessa Police Department, Odessa Fire Rescue and the parks department.

These supplemental budget requests amount to $7,538,535 in total. Assistant City Manager Cindy Muncy said these items would be paid for through leftover sales tax revenue from this fiscal year. But because of an ongoing conversion of the city’s software system, these departments won’t be able to start spending the money on the items until the next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Of that $7.5 million, about a third of it, $2.5 million, is going to OPD. This is being put toward the replacement and acquisition of new radios for the department.

“The radios that the police department currently has, they’re Motorola radios and the radios they have are no longer going to be under warranty or have parts made for them,” Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia said. “As part of the replacement process, it keeps them current with the radios that are Motorola standard.”

About $2 million is going to non-departmental requests, the largest of which is $1 million toward new software for the community development and building inspection departments. Urrutia said this is a continuation of a project that began two years ago when the city purchased new financial software, and is supposed to provide efficiency for the staff, and more interfaces for customers and citizens to contact and work with the city.

Another $730,000 is going toward replacing the city’s current phone system with a Cisco voice over IP phone system, allowing employees to make calls over an internet connection. Urrutia said this was part of a technology master plan developed by the city about five years ago.

“We have had trouble with our phone system,” Urrutia said. “We’ve had our police dispatch go out a couple weeks ago and we’ve had internal issues.”

The city is also committing $200,000 to a building assessment and space study, which Urrutia said was to study the space of their buildings and look at the needs for their staffing, as well as let them known if there are any pending issues that need to be corrected at any of the buildings.

About $90,000 is also going toward a branding campaign for the city. Urrutia said this would be a partnership with other entities to help spread positive information about the city and also help with the recruitment and retention of city employees.

OFR is also receiving more than $1.1 million in supplemental budget requests, with about $450,000 of that going to a new station alerting system.

“Our system we have now is approaching 20 years old so it is time for it to be replaced,” Urrutia said. “This alerts the different stations and sends the proper response to the different calls.”

Other budget requests under OFR include new generators for the fire stations, about $300,000, $10,000 for additional radios and $30,000 for additional firefighting gear.

The parks department is also receiving about $1 million in supplemental requests, including a $300,000 irrigation system to be installed at Freedom Park. Parks and Recreation Director Steve Patton said this was due to the straightening of University Boulevard taking out some of the irrigation system at the park now, requiring it to be replaced. Another $65,000 is being put toward Progressive Park to repair the fountain at the park, which was damaged and caused the globe on the fountain to stop spinning.

Another $40,000 is being put toward security systems toward the parks department’s swimming pools, Patton said, due to problems with late-night trespassers and vandalism at some of the swimming pools.

Other supplemental requests are:

>> Remodeling of the women’s restroom on the fifth floor of City Hall for $45,000.

>> Furniture for the assistant to the city manager for $4,500.

>> New office space parking lot for $50,000.

>> 10 new 24/7 chairs by concept seating for public safety communication for $15,500.

>> Remodel of Municipal Court clerk area and lobby for $25,000.

>> Furniture and office equipment and data processing equipment for public works for $7,000.

>> New GPS receiver units and a GPS signal transmitter for engineering for $14,000.

>> New preemption system, school zone improvements and a temporary traffic signal trailer for the traffic department for $277,200.

>> Officer furniture, accessories, and a computer with a monitor for the geointelligence department for $8,000.

>> Horticulture supervisor vehicle and a 1-ton pickup for parks department for $72,000.

>> Special event setup supplies for parks department for $70,000.

>> Slator Community Center parking lot for $30,000.

>> Noel Plaza shade fabric replacement for $25,000.

>> Lawndale Community Center acoustic dampening for $25,000.

>> Pavilion and restroom roof replacements for $60,000.

>> Electrical meter panel replacements and a service transformer pedestal for $112,000.

>> Aquatic Facility sound system for $28,000.

>> UTPB Pumphouse expansion for $65,000.

>> A tow-behind 325-gallon water tank for $6,500.

>> Two portable office trailers with utility installation for $60,000.

>> A greenhouse expansion for $90,000.

>> UTPB Sprayground Port-a-potty enclosures for $40,000.

>> FMD Tahoe for new OFR inspector for $77,000.

>> Expansion to Fire Station No. 2 bedrooms for $80,000.

>> SCBA bottles for OFR for $55,000.

>> Advanced life support patient simulator for OFR for $10,000.

>> Exhaust capture units for OFR for $100,000.

>> Consultant for Standard of Cover for OFR for $50,000.

>> Faro 3D Scanner Model 350S for OPD for $57,853.

>> Robotronics PC Patrol Car for OPD for $11,267.

>> Community relations supplies for OPD for $12,500.

>> Funding for a code enforcement educational program for $100,000.

>> Funds to cover the cost of removal of unsafe structures for $200,000.