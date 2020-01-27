Council to discuss Public Art Ordinance

The Odessa City Council will consider various issues including the first approval of a public art ordinance that city officials say will be a benefit for the community.
The “Percentage for the Arts Program” is a partnership between the Odessa Arts Council and the City of Odessa. The city is suggesting that 1 percent of any public project that’s $250,000 and above be used for public art.
City officials also added that the art doesn’t necessarily have to be things like a painting, mural or a statue. The art can be associated in the architecture of the buildings, the design of a park or the landscape surrounding a park or building.
Assistant City Manager Phillip J. Urrutia said that these public projects include anything from building rehabilitations to streets, new parks or park renovations. Urrutia said it would be good to, “Provide something beautiful that people can look at,” and that each piece of art, “can be unique to the situation.”
Randy Ham, the executive director for the Odessa Council for the Arts and Humanities showed that Lubbock and El Paso also have incorporated a similar percentage for art program in last week’s City Council Workshop. Ham assured the council that the art doesn’t and would not compromise the public project.
City council will discuss the first approval of the public art ordinance at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 5th floor of City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.
Prior to the scheduled city council meeting, city council members will also hold a briefing session, which starts at 5 p.m. in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall.
The city council will also consider the asbestos abatement and demolition of the old Odessa American building and tire warehouse on E. Fourth Street. The demolition would cost the city $487,525.
City Council will also consider the purchase of traffic signal equipment for $191,620.
Other action:
- Consider approval of City Council minutes, January 14, 2020.
- Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, January 21, 2020.
- Consider approval of the request by Roger F. Clayton, owner, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on Lots 8, 9, and 10, Block 2, Dovecote Industrial Park (northwest of the intersection of S. Meadow Ave. and Production St.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)
- Consider amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 7 “Municipal Court” Article 7-2 “Costs, Fees, and Special Expenses” by deleting Sections 7-2-1(2) and 7-2-1(3). (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)
- Consider to apply and accept funds for the City of Odessa Police Department from the 2020 HIDTA Grant for $29,300. (Resolution)
- Consider purchase of side load refuse trucks for Solid Waste for $764,550
- Consider purchase of automated side load refuse truck for Solid Waste for $344,106
- Consider contract renewal for tire replacement and repair with Southern Tire Mart for $174,000
- Consider purchase of traffic signal equipment for $191,620
- Consider accepting a donation from Miss. Randi Spenser, Randi's Cocoa 4 COPS, to the Odessa Police Department K-9 & Drone Unit and appropriating the funds from said donation for $10,596.22 (Resolution)
- Consider approval of a professional services agreement with JSA Architects to provide design services for the rehabilitation of a City building for office space for $159,000
- Consider the asbestos abatement and demolition of two commercial structures for $487,525
- Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Marcos Roman and Edwards Perez, owners, SW Howell, agent, for original zoning of Light Commercial (LC) on an approx. 3.5 acre tract in Section 45, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (south of the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 385 and Crane Ave.) (Ordinance - First Approval)
- Consider amending Chapter One "General Provisions" adding Article 1-17 "Percentage for the Arts Program" and then adding sub article 1-17-1 "Definitions"; Sub article 1-17-2 "Powers and Duties"; and 1-17-3 "Funding” (First Approval)
- Consideration authorization to proceed with a voluntary annexation for a 3-acre tract of land located in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Ln. and Faudree Rd.)
- Appointment of Boards
- Citizen comments on non-agenda items.