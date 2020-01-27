Council to discuss Public Art Ordinance

The Odessa City Council will consider various issues including the first approval of a public art ordinance that city officials say will be a benefit for the community.

The “Percentage for the Arts Program” is a partnership between the Odessa Arts Council and the City of Odessa. The city is suggesting that 1 percent of any public project that’s $250,000 and above be used for public art.

City officials also added that the art doesn’t necessarily have to be things like a painting, mural or a statue. The art can be associated in the architecture of the buildings, the design of a park or the landscape surrounding a park or building.

Assistant City Manager Phillip J. Urrutia said that these public projects include anything from building rehabilitations to streets, new parks or park renovations. Urrutia said it would be good to, “Provide something beautiful that people can look at,” and that each piece of art, “can be unique to the situation.”

Randy Ham, the executive director for the Odessa Council for the Arts and Humanities showed that Lubbock and El Paso also have incorporated a similar percentage for art program in last week’s City Council Workshop. Ham assured the council that the art doesn’t and would not compromise the public project.

City council will discuss the first approval of the public art ordinance at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 5th floor of City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

Prior to the scheduled city council meeting, city council members will also hold a briefing session, which starts at 5 p.m. in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall.

The city council will also consider the asbestos abatement and demolition of the old Odessa American building and tire warehouse on E. Fourth Street. The demolition would cost the city $487,525.

City Council will also consider the purchase of traffic signal equipment for $191,620.

Other action: