Council discussing $195 million debt issuance

Some city officials are pitching raising city sewer/water rates to pay for issuing debt without asking voters to help fund what they call critical water improvements to rehabilitate and expand the water treatment plant.

During the last two city council workshops, city officials and council members discussed a potential water and sewer debt issuance and how to release information to the public about the issuance.

Public Works and Utilities Director Thomas Kerr told council members on Feb. 4 that the water and sewer plant needed to be rehabilitated and expanded. Council members discussed whether to issue a certificate of obligation or a revenue bond. Neither requires a public vote for Odessa’s water improvements and could raise water and sewer rates.

The current proposal for the debt issuance comes to a total of $195 million including, $95 million for water treatment plant rehab, $30 million for a sewer trunk, $40 million for northeast expansion, $24 million for southwest expansion and $6 million for developer costs and participation.

“Our system is obviously having failure issues,” Kerr said regarding the water plant. “It’s not getting any better. It’s certainly getting more dire so the need for the money is very prevalent.”

Kerr said that there are definite needs at the water plant and that the city can’t issue contracts to developers if they don’t have a definitive source of funds. He said that no other revenue source that they’ve identified would give them this money right now.

“The funds are needed now and the only way to really get that is through rate adjustments,” he said of raising water/sewer rates.

Kerr detailed that both existing and new customers would pay that new rate increase. 65 percent of the increase would go to rehab while 35 percent would to expansion. At this time, city officials said that this is preliminary and they aren’t aware how much in a dollar amount those rates would go up per household.

“Impact fees, PIDs and pro rata help to balance that new development versus old development because it helps to share some of the cost with the new customers and helps us keep our financial standing in better position so your new customers, they’re not gonna carry perhaps the whole cost of the new construction but they will carry a portion of that as an impact fee, PID, or etc.”

While this rate increase would go towards paying for the potential debt issuance, the city plans to use Pioneer funds to pay a previous debt from 2007. Pioneer Natural Resources funds come from the sale of reused water. All of Odessa’s water that goes from the sewer will go through a water treatment plant and it’s treated to a state where it can be sold either for irrigation or to Pioneer. Pioneer Natural Resources and Odessa made a deal in January of 2016 in which the city was expected to net more than $117 million through a decade.

City Manager, Michael Marerro told council members that, “this accomplishes two things. Paying off the existing debt service and lets us implement a program that we’ve never had to rehab a lot of these lines.”

During a phone interview, District 4 Councilman Tom Sprawls said that while dealing with this large amount of money, he felt the debt issuance should be taken to a public vote. He expressed similar thoughts in a previous OA article about a debt issuance in August of 2019, which was an additional $93 million in debt to be put toward many capital improvement projects.

City council did issue that previous debt in August. Council members approved the debt with a 5-1 vote. District 4 Council Member Tom Sprawls was the sole vote against the issuance.

“The agonizing thing to me about this issue is that the way the legislature has the laws written, it costs a lot more to do a bond election because of some of the rules and regulations,” Sprawls said. At Large Council member Peggy Dean said the city would save $1 million a year by not doing a general obligation bond.

Dean said our lines are 50 to 60 years old and some of them can no longer be repaired and to continue to grow in the north and the east, those lines need to be replaced.

“There really is no choice,” she said. “This has kind of been pushed down the road for years and years and this council has gotta deal with it.”

“There’s no discretion here. This has got to be done and so we need to do it the quickest, the most efficient, and the least expensive way to do it.”

District 2 Councilman Dewey Bryant said council is looking at various ways of how to address this situation.

“It’s something we’re addressing because of some aging pipes,” he said. “When you have growth you have to address it. Usage causes these problems.”

“I would say it’s something we are doing our homework on…as far as financing and going from that point and moving forward.”

During a public City Council work session on Feb. 18, council members talked about how to detail the upcoming debt issuance to the public saying they were concerned about presenting only facts about the debt issuance rather than opinion. They discussed whether to hold a public Q&A or to present Q&A videos online.

Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia said city staff and council are limited to stating only facts.

“We cannot submit opinions. We must only use facts. Getting into a question and answer session could lead into opinions portrayed.”

Urrutia said regardless what the city council decides to do, the city will provide a fact sheet to display the project expenses. The CO Issuance requires two public meetings so the public may come and express their concerns during those hearings. The revenue bonds would be a more costly route, Urritia said the city council would have to have a posted public meeting and with that meeting citizens could comment.

“We will make every attempted effort to inform the council and the public once we get a clear direction if we’re going this route to educate everyone on what their bill impact may be.”