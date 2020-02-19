City honors new Midland Mayor

More than fifty people waited for the arrival of the Midland Mayor at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the second floor of the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

The event featuring a light breakfast and coffee was put on by the City of Odessa and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce to honor new Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

Odessa Mayor David Turner said previous Midland Mayor Wes Perry put on a similar event on for Turner when he was first elected and that it has continued to be a good way to bring the two cities together.

“When we’re dealing with all the issues that face the Permian Basin, it’s better to be together because we bring a bigger voice to the legislatures,” he said.

Payton said he was surprised when he got the invitation and that this event represents what the Permian Basin is all about.

“The influence that Midland and Odessa have together in the state of Texas and nationally is immense,” he said that he’s continued to learn that influence even more as he’s traveled since being elected. “We are much more powerful together than we are separately here in the Basin and this incredible industry we’re a part of.”

After an introduction by Turner, Payton stood on the podium in front of many of Odessa City officials which included council members. Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez and City Manager Michael Marrero spoke of the continued growth of the two cities.

Payton referenced his days as a pastor and what it’s like being in one of the most important areas in the nation. He told a story about traffic in Midland and although it may be an inconvenience, he is grateful for the growing pains of the area.

“We’re the most important region in the entire nation if not in the world, we oughtta be excited about being a part of that. Even among those people who say ‘Ah but just wait until the bust occurs’,” Payton said, “That’s funny because over the last forty or fifty years even when things slow down around here, we end up even bigger than we were before the last time and we keep growing.”

Payton told a story about when he attended a climate forum at the national mayors’ conference in Washington D.C., and that there was a lack of representation. He said March 26th there will be a Permian Mayors Conference to bring all the mayors of the Permian Basin to talk about the importance of this area to the nation and the world. He also hopes to put together an energy city mayors conference in D.C.

“We’re gonna bring together the mayors of North Dakota and Pennsylvania and Texas. All of us who know without the energy we produce you can’t drive your Tesla that still has rubber tires.”

Renee Earls, President and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said that the City Odessa and Chamber of Commerce know how important Midland is and it’s important to support the neighboring community.

“With Patrick Payton going into this new role as mayor, we want to show our support and our help anyway that we can,” she said.