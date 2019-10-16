  • October 16, 2019

Council approves downtown building sale

Council approves downtown building sale

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:02 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City Council voted to approve selling a building at 418 N. Grant Ave. to a partnership that plans to open a new restaurant and lounge downtown.

Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia said the business will be in a former Head Start building and it will be sold to brothers Patrick and Shawn Rodriguez and Bradley Marquez. Marquez is an Odessa High School graduate who played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. He also is a minor league baseball player.

The work session was held Tuesday.

A previous Odessa American story said the property was sold to the three men for $20,000.

Urrutia said construction will need to begin by April 2020. The agreement to bring the restaurant and lounge downtown falls under Chapter 380, lets the city provide property at below market value to bring new businesses downtown.

He said the city does own other properties downtown and “we are working on marketing those properties.”

“We’d like to see multi-family and mixed-use development come downtown,” Urrutia said.

Director of Communications Devin Sanchez said the council also heard about the transportation master plan.  

Many of the items on the agenda will be up for consideration by the council at their next scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. A briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

