  • January 8, 2020

ODC has plenty to talk about as it holds first meeting of 2020 - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

ODC has plenty to talk about as it holds first meeting of 2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 3:12 pm

ODC has plenty to talk about as it holds first meeting of 2020 By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Development Corporation will hold its first meeting in nearly two months and its initial one of 2020.

ODC will hear a wide range of topics including hearing from its contractors, talking about UTPB and Odessa College and filling job vacancies.

The meeting has been scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday in the fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

Contractors that are scheduled to speak during the meeting include Wesley Burnett of the Economic Development Corporation, Craig Van Amburgh of CVA Advertising and Marketing, Tyler Patton for America’s Small Business Development Center at UTPB, MOTRAN President James Beauchamp and Cindy Muncy for City Administrative Support.

ODC will also discuss a UTPB Impact Study that was prepared by Ray Perryman, while the board will also consider a resolution approving the third and fourth incentive payments to Odessa College based on compliance with the Economic Development Agreement.

The Compliance Committee has three pending vacancies as of Dec. 31, 2019, while it also looks to reappoint two members whose terms expired on that same day.

Other agenda items

  • Presentation to Betsy Triplett-Hurt and Ted Tuminowski.
  • Consider Minutes of Nov. 14, 2019.
  • Appointment of officers.
  • Discuss economic development agreement auditing and payment process and amending economic development agreements to reflect potential changes.
  • Discuss appointments to ODC Board Committees: Partnership, Tax Incentive, Advertising, DOI Design.
  • ODC Committee and Officer reports: Advertising Committee – Gene Collins, Downtown Odessa Inc. Design Committee – Gene Collins, Odessa Partnership – Tim Edgmon.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 3:12 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
64°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: S at 22mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 45°
Considerably cloudy, windy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 70°/Low 44°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 31°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]