ODC has plenty to talk about as it holds first meeting of 2020

The Odessa Development Corporation will hold its first meeting in nearly two months and its initial one of 2020.

ODC will hear a wide range of topics including hearing from its contractors, talking about UTPB and Odessa College and filling job vacancies.

The meeting has been scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday in the fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

Contractors that are scheduled to speak during the meeting include Wesley Burnett of the Economic Development Corporation, Craig Van Amburgh of CVA Advertising and Marketing, Tyler Patton for America’s Small Business Development Center at UTPB, MOTRAN President James Beauchamp and Cindy Muncy for City Administrative Support.

ODC will also discuss a UTPB Impact Study that was prepared by Ray Perryman, while the board will also consider a resolution approving the third and fourth incentive payments to Odessa College based on compliance with the Economic Development Agreement.

The Compliance Committee has three pending vacancies as of Dec. 31, 2019, while it also looks to reappoint two members whose terms expired on that same day.

Other agenda items