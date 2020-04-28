Judge shutters the EOC

During a virtual hospital briefing Tuesday, Odessa Mayor David Turner said that Ector County Judge Debi Hays decided to shut down the Emergency Operations Center as a working group on Monday.

“I think the EOC serves a vital purpose especially when it comes to first responders to be able to have them a place to go stay if they’re exposed or are a positive,” he said. “Whether it’s virtual or whether it’s all in the same place, I think it’s very important,” Turner said.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said the decision rested with Hays.

“This is a county declared disaster so the county judge is the chief here and we have to follow her lead and if she thinks that that was the appropriate thing to do, then, that’s for her to decide. I know Medical Center and Odessa Regional, we stand ready to do whatever we can do to help the community, but right now that’s the way it’s structured and if that’s her decision then that’s what we’re gonna live by.”

Turner said that the EOC is shut down, but that the Ector County Health Department will still be conducting contact tracing.

County officials no longer attend the daily Zoom news briefings but Hays, via phone, said that the health department, “is still county employed whether they’re from the library or the senior center,” and that contact tracing continues.

Hays said that the EOC has not shut down or disbanded, but has deactivated and if more of COVID were to apex, the EOC would come back to support the community. She added that nothing will change after the “deactivation,” and the county will continue to be unified with other entities involved in the EOC such as the city and the hospitals.

“A lot of people don’t understand what an EOC is,” she said. Hays defended her decision to deactivate the EOC because the March predictions of higher COVID-19 cases and deaths did not come to fruition.

Emergency Management Coordinator Rickey George said that, “The Emergency Operation Center has a specific function. The specific function is to support the incident.”

He said that in the COVID-19 response, the health department and the hospitals are major players in that response.

“Once the support and the infrastructure is in place for that incident,” he said. “The EOC is generally not needed anymore.”

“Those personnel are precious so once they’re not doing active work and the incident itself has been supported,” he said then the EOC can go back to normal.

Hays also expressed that the job of the EOC was to help prepare entities like the hospitals for COVID-19 if they were to run out of beds.

“We knew we had to put procedures in place to be able to do that,” she said, “and we did that.”

The deactivation of the EOC comes after ten positive cases were reported in Ector County since last weekend.

MCH Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley reported that Ector County has 78 confirmed cases with three probable cases, 1173 have been tested, 36 people have recovered and there have been four deaths.

Tippin reported for MCH and said that out of 678 tests, 51 have been positive. Three patients are in the hospital and one is in the CCU. Tippin said 596 tests have come back as negative, 31 are pending and 5 patients are under investigation in the hospital.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that ORMC has tested 271 people, 13 were positive, 250 negative and eight are pending. She said that there are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Brown said they will continue to keep visitor restrictions in place to preserve PPE and keep people safe.

“We still really don’t know where we stand with the peak and if it will happen sometime between May and June.”

She said that ORMC will continue to evaluate the decision and will let people know when visiting restrictions are lifted.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons added that they still need to be mindful of the protection of those sick people in the hospitals.

“As I’m sure we will begin to slowly change those visitor policies just like we slowly got to where we had no visitors, we’ll take some time to really evaluate what the community’s looking like.”

Dr. Timothy Benton said that testing will begin at the Ector County Coliseum drive-thru Wednesday morning and only the call center has been functional in the last couple of days.