Parks master plan meetings set

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of updating the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Urban Landscapes Master Plan.

The document will contain the plan of action for the development and redevelopment of the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation system for the next five to 10 years. Input received through meetings with citizens and survey results regarding needs and wants for the Parks and Recreation System are vital to shaping the future of Odessa and the quality of life.

The following meetings are scheduled:

District 4 Public Meeting, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Lawndale Community Building, 9201 Rainbow Drive.

District 5 Public Meeting, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 21, Slator Community Building, 1001 W. 38th St.

Everyone is welcome to attend and give input.

The online survey will be available through Dec. 1. Complete the survey and your name will be placed in a drawing for an Apple iPad. The iPad is provided by the Odessa Parks Foundation.

The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ODESSAparks

For more information, contact Steve Patton, director of City of Odessa Parks and Recreation at (432) 368-3548 or spatton@odessa-tx.gov.