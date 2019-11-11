City of Odessa looks to council to approve purchase of vehicles

City of Odessa deputy city manager Phillip Urrutia will ask the Odessa City Council today to approve the purchase of two garbage trucks and an additional armored vehicle for the Odessa Police Department.

The new vehicles would reportedly cost a total of $763,764.

Urrutia said over the phone on Monday afternoon the two rear load refuse trucks that will be requested would replace the two oldest garbage trucks for the Solid Waste Department, while the armored vehicle would join the OPD fleet, but take over main responsibilities.

“These are scheduled and budgeted replacements,” Urrutia said about the two new garbage trucks. “The units now are seven years old and that’s the life that we keep on them and then we replace them in that time frame. The old ones will go to auction.

“What we are asking council for on this agenda item is to keep the old unit as a spare. It would be in addition to the current unit that we have.”

The items for approval will be presented during the Odessa City Council meeting at 6 p.m. today in the fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

There will also be public hearings about rezoning from planned development-office to special dwelling district south of the intersection of Santa Isabella Street and Mission Boulevard. There will also be rezoning about the area west of the intersection of N. Grandview Avenue and Boise Drive.

City Council will also hear information on repealing existing Odessa City Code Chapter 4 “Business Regulations” an article 4-5 “Sexually Oriented Businesses” and adopting a new Article 4-5 “Sexually Oriented Businesses.” The ordinance will be presented by Dan Jones.

The Odessa City Council will also have a briefing at 5 p.m. today in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St., about a new work schedule for Odessa Fire Rescue.

Other items on the agenda include:

>> Consider approval of the request by Redemption Church, owner, Tanner House, representative, to rezone from Two-Family-One (2F-1) to Planned Development-Retail (PD-R) on Lots 21-24, Block 1, Parker Heights Addition (at the southwest corner of Walnut Ave. and University Blvd.)

>> Consider approval of the request by 2012 Cross B, LLC, owner, LCA, agent, for original zoning of Special Dwelling District (SPD) on an approximately 23.5 acre tract in Section 45, Block 1, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, City of Odessa, Ector County, Texas (on the southeast corner of Kate Reed Dr. and Yukon Rd.)

>> Consider amending Chapter 1 of the City of Odessa Code of Ordinances, Entitled "General Provisions”, Article 1-4 “City Council” by adding Division 3 “Code of Conduct”, sections 1-4-51 through 1-4-54, to update the City’s Ethics and Code of Conduct ordinance.

>> Consider renewal of contract with DPC Industries for the purchase of liquid/gas chlorine for $262,710.

>> Consider purchase of rear load refuse trucks for the Solid Waste Department from rush Truck Center for $454,260.

>> Consider approval for the purchase of a permitting software for $60,000.

>> Consider the purchase of an armored vehicle for the Police Department for $309,504.

>> Consider accepting a donation from Chevron Products Company to Odessa Fire Rescue and appropriating the funds from this donation for $24,500.

>> Consider accepting a donation from Cinergy Entertainment to Odessa Fire Rescue and appropriating the funds from this donation for $1,068.

>> Consider resolution accepting a donation from Cinergy Entertainment to Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds from this donation for $1,068.

>> Consider resolution accepting a donation from Cinergy Entertainment to Public Safety communications and appropriating the funds from this donation for $1,068.

>> Consider amending the existing Odessa City Code Chapter 5 "Fire Prevention and Protection", Article 5-2 "Fire Department", Division 2 "Firefighters' Relief and Retirement Fund", Section 5-2-32 "City Contribution".