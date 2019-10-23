Crane wreath honors 8/31 victims

The wreath was hung in the Odessa City Council chambers during its meeting Tuesday evening.

“We are still in the early stages of coming up with what we are going to do to honor those that were lost and those that were injured,” Turner said. “It’s still in the works, but I can see (the wreath) staying in city hall quite awhile.”

The wreath was sent by the Paper Crane Peace Project and is meant to honor the seven people who were killed and 25 others who were injured during Odessa’s mass shooting on Aug. 31. The seven people who died were represented by foil cranes that hung in the middle, while the cranes forming the wreath detailed messages of support.

Paper Crane Peace Project was founded after a mass shooting that killed 12 and injured 70 others at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., on July 20, 2012. There are 20 wreaths displayed on the Paper Crane Peace Project website with the Odessa-Midland wreath being the latest.

Turner said the cranes were hand-folded and all the messages of support were handwritten.

“It really touched me to see that they were handwritten notes,” Turner said. “They reached out to a community that I love and just saying that we are here and thinking of you.”

In addition to its regularly scheduled meeting, city officials met for a full hour to review and discuss a potential new animal control shelter and community development projects around Odessa.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke and Lt. Kevin Chance spoke to city officials about the potential new animal control facility that would be built east of the existing shelter and once completed the old structure would be torn down and made into a parking lot.

Gerke said the new facility would be 17,900 square feet and it would include 181 dog kennels and 66 cat kennels. He also explained the current animal shelter has 100 dog kennels and 20 cat kennels.

Chance detailed between Aug. 1 to Oct. 22 that 208 dogs and 65 cats have been adopted out of the Odessa Animal Control. He also said 223 dogs and 64 cats went to rescue groups while 182 dogs and 13 cats were returned to their owners.

>> Unanimously approved adoption of the Transportation Master Plan.

>> Unanimously approved amending Section Number 6.104 “Drug and Alcohol Policy” for compliance with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) drug and alcohol Clearinghouse regulations.

>> Unanimously approved EWLW, LLC (Attorney Eben Warner) infrastructure grant in the amount of $13,582.50.

>> Unanimously approved Madrone Investments, Chaney Corporation, LCA, John Landgraf, Original Town Office Building, Inc. facade grant in the amount of $25,000.

>> Unanimously approved Ambler Law facade grant in the amount of $25,000.

>> Unanimously approved Ambler Law infrastructure grant in the amount of $45,817.83.

>> Unanimously approved an Economic Development Agreement between the Odessa Development Corporation and Downing Wellhead Equipment, LLC.

>> Unanimously approved the request by 2012 Cross B, LLC, owner, LCA, agent, for original zoning of Special Dwelling District (SPD) on an approximately 23.5 acre tract in Section 45, Block 1, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, City of Odessa, Ector County, Texas (on the southeast corner of Kate Reed Dr. and Yukon Rd.) (Ordinance - First Approval).

>> Unanimously approved the request by Redemption Church, owner, Tanner House, representative, to rezone from Two-Family-One (2F-1) to Planned Development-Retail (PD-R) on Lots 21-24, Block 1, Parker Heights Addition (at the southwest corner of Walnut Ave. and University Blvd.) (First Approval).

>> Unanimously approved accepting a donation, $5,000, from Atmos Energy Corporation to the Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds from said donation.

>> Unanimously approved accepting a donation, $11,541 from Windham & Associates to the Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds from said donation.

>> Unanimously approved the City to continue receiving a share of bingo prize fees collected after January 1, 2020 as set forth in House Bill 914.