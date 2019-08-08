ODC approves incentives for OHFC project

OHFC Executive Director Jill Miller said this was the second phase of their project on Eighty-Seventh Street on a 48-acre property in north Odessa, the first being the Eighty-Seventh Street Apartments, 8640 Hunter Miller Way. This project meets the criteria for the incentives, Odessa Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Director Wes Burnett said, serving residents who make 80 percent of the average cost of living in Odessa. The funds given to OHFC will cover 4 percent of the $37 million project to cover infrastructure, including sewer and water lines and streets.

The ODC board approved the incentives unanimously with a 3-0 vote. ODC Board Members Melanie Hollmann and Betsy Triplett-Hurt were absent.

“Once we get this project approved and we move forward, it’s going to be catapulting other entities that have been waiting for Odessa to put up some money,” ODC Board Member Tim Edgmon said.

ODC board members Ted Tuminowski and Gene Collins, who were previously skeptical of the project, were supportive at the meeting.

“I would be proud to support what you’re doing,” Tuminowski told Miller. “This is what we need. This is what the money should be used for. This helps our people that live here.”

Collins said he was finally convinced ODC could make the incentives project work.

“I’m in support of it, and I hope we’ll move forward and get some housing for other areas of our city,” Collins said.

Collins didn’t want this to be the end, though. He had also asked the city’s legal staff to look at ways the city could convert type A sales tax funds, which can only be used for certain infrastructure projects, to type B sales tax fund projects, which can be used more directly for housing.

Assistant City Attorney Natasha Brooks told ODC board members they could use type A funds for type B projects, but it would require conducting an election and holding a public hearing first. The city would also need to be proposing a specific project the funds would be used for.

The project Collins has been proposing for some time now is a land bank, where the city would acquire properties where the owner is not paying taxes but the whereabouts of the owner are unknown. Collins said he had already talked with county officials and ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri about the idea and that they also supported it.

“The investment that the land bank makes in a project, they can incentivize that and offer it to someone they’re trying to target as an employee,” Collins said. “Say the school district is targeting teachers. They could incentivize it so the teachers could move in and not have to make a down payment.”

One thing Collins said some people would be concerned about is thinking by holding an election the city would be asking the public for more money, but that isn’t the case this time.

“The money is already there,” Collins said. “We’re not asking for anymore funding. This is money that we’ve accumulated over the years and is sitting there.”

Collins said the city could incentivize the housing market to make it amenable to people who really need it.

“It’s sad when we can’t recruit enough teachers or police officers or medical folks,” Collins said.

It’s too late for an election to be called for this November, however. Brooks said the next possible date an election could be held would be in May.