ODC talks taskforce

During Thursday’s virtual Odessa Development Corporation meeting, board members discussed multiple plans that could help the community stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

The conversations ranged from incorporating broadband and public WI-FI, encouraging potential businesses to enter the area and helping underprivileged students continue their education in Odessa.

In early April, the Odessa City Council approved of ODC funds to purchase an Emergency Perryman study for $127,200.

Dr. Ray Perryman presented the study to help develop such plans to maintain the local economy through the oil bust and the COVID-19 crisis saying that this crisis is different than an economic crisis because it is a health crisis.

“If we can keep the structure together and keep it functional, then as we solve the health problem… the economy can start to come back pretty rapidly,” he said.

He said that fundamentally the oil and gas problem is a demand problem due to the economy shutting down and that, “When demand starts coming back, it doesn’t have to come all the way back to get back to a viable market with prices that sustain us…If we get half the world demand back we’ll be in a situation where we have an orderly market and that can happen pretty quickly as we start to open up the economy,” he said.

He said that it is important to be, “doing what we can to keep our workforce together, to keep the things going that we had going before in terms of things we’re trying to do to build up the community and prepare for the future still need to be done because the world is going to need all this oil being produced out here and all those things are going to happen again. They’re just gonna happen on a little different time frame,” he said.

He said that the community doesn’t want to see the industry dismantled and he thinks its important to support local employees that are in the oil and gas industry and start an education campaign for them to encourage those employees to stay in Odessa or be prepared to come back very quickly.

He also said that part of the campaign is to show Austin and Washington D.C. how important the Permian Basin is to the Texas and National economy.

A copy of the study can be found in the ODC meeting agenda at tinyurl.com/y9f7phnw.

In Other COVID-19 related news:

Medical Center Hospital received a case of 40 vials of Remdesivir Thursday out of the 1,200 sent out to 15 different hospitals in the state.

MCH Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley said that the 40 vials is enough to cover about six patients based on the dosage with a five-day treatment plan and that the drug is being currently used on a trial basis from the state.