City Council to approve fire ordinance

City Council will meet to discuss multiple items during their meeting on Tuesday including the second and final approval for a Fire Marshal ordinance and Fire Prevention article.

Odessa Fire Marshal Michelle Cervantes requested the Fire Marshal ordinance at a Council work session of Feb. 4th and said that Odessa has never had a Fire Marshal ordinance. Retired Fire Marshal and current District 3 council member, Detra White said that it would be a good time for Odessa to approve the ordinance saying that it would help clarify reporting protocols.

White said that the ordinance “is a housekeeping thing so they can show on paper that they are really an established Fire Marshall’s office.”

Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia said that currently the city works under a Texas state ordinance and that establishing a local ordinance will localize the needs of the community.

City council will discuss approving the Fire Marshal ordinance at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

Before the scheduled city council meeting, city council members will also meet for a briefing session which starts at 5 p.m. in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall.

The city council will consider the approval of a Professional Services Agreement with Landgraf, Crutcher and Associates, Inc. for the roadway design of Dawn Avenue. Urrutia said this is a budgeted expense from the 2019 certificate of obligation to help rebuild roadways and other capital improvement projects.

Council will also open a public hearing to consider the first approval of a proposed amendment to create more lenient opportunities for food trucks in the area to serve food downtown. Urrutia said that currently food trucks have a limited amount of time to park downtown, but this amendment would make it so food trucks could set up a block or park for longer periods of time.

Other action:

>> Consider approval of City Council minutes, Feb. 11.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, Feb. 18.

>> Consider approval of the request by Betenbough Homes, owner, for rezoning from Retail (R) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) on approx. 10 acres (Tract 1: approx. 8.2 ac., Tract 2: approx.. 1.8 ac.) in Section 35, Block 42, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (northwest of the intersection of Loop 338 and 87th St.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider approval of the request by DJK, Inc., owner, RSP Permian, LLC, lessee, for original zoning of Future DevelopmentDrill Reservation (FD-DR) on an approx. 1.2 acre tract in Section 11, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Midland County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Santa Isabella St. and Yorkshire Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider adopting the Odessa City Code Chapter 5 “Fire Prevention and Protection” Article 5-5 “Fire Marshal”. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider authorizing the abandonment of alley right-of-way located in Block 41, Harrisdale Addition, 6th filing (Resolution)

>> Consider a resolution for contracting the operations of the City of Odessa Aquatic Facilities. (Resolution)

>> Consider the adoption of an Employee Protection and Indemnity Policy, Section 6.105 for City Council members and employees for the City of Odessa.

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Tommy Pugh, owner, Odessa (Pugh) DTP, LLC, optionee, John Cowan and Associates, agent, for annexation and original zoning of Retail-One (R-1) on an approximately 3 acre tract in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Ln. and Faudree Rd.) (First Public Hearing)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of administrative corrections and amendments to the City of Odessa Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of proposed amendment to the Odessa City Code Chapter 6 “Health and Sanitation” Article 6, “Food Establishments” and Chapter 12, “Traffic and Vehicles” Article 3, “Parking, Stopping and Standing” (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Consider approval of a Professional Services Agreement with Landgraf, Crutcher and Associates, Inc. (LCA) for the roadway design of Dawn Avenue.

>> Consider appropriating funds for payment to Oncor for services rendered.

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Recess for Executive Session: As authorized by the Texas Government Code, Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), the City Council may adjourn into executive session to consider pending or contemplated litigation. Reconvene in open session for possible action.

>> Adjourn