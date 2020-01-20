  • January 20, 2020

City council set to discuss a dozen topics during workshop

City council set to discuss a dozen topics during workshop

Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 4:30 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa City Council will host a workshop to discuss nearly a dozen agenda items.

The workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) in the conference room on fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

City council members will talk about accepting a donation from Randi Spenser, Randi’s Cocoa 4 COPS, potential downtown demolition and parking project, architect design to rehabilitate the city building, public art ordinance and water treatment plant improvements.

 

Other agenda items are:

  • G-200 Texas Public Officials Workshop.
  • Consider purchase of traffic signal equipment ($191,620).
  • Consider resolution to apply for and accept funds from the 2020 HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Grant.
  • Consider resolution to accept donation from Randi Spenser, Randi’s Cocoa 4 COPS.
  • Consider contract renewal for tire replacement and repair (174,000).
  • Consider platform security architecture (PSA) with JSA Architects for provide design services for rehab of City building (159,000).
  • Consider purchase of automated side load refuse truck for solid waste ($344,106).
  • Consider purchase of side load refuse truck for solid waste (764,550).
  • Potential downtown demolition and parking project.
  • Public art ordinance.
  • Water treatment plant improvements.

Posted in on Monday, January 20, 2020 4:30 pm.

