City council set to discuss a dozen topics during workshop

The Odessa City Council will host a workshop to discuss nearly a dozen agenda items.
The workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) in the conference room on fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.
City council members will talk about accepting a donation from Randi Spenser, Randi’s Cocoa 4 COPS, potential downtown demolition and parking project, architect design to rehabilitate the city building, public art ordinance and water treatment plant improvements.
Other agenda items are:
- G-200 Texas Public Officials Workshop.
- Consider purchase of traffic signal equipment ($191,620).
- Consider resolution to apply for and accept funds from the 2020 HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Grant.
- Consider resolution to accept donation from Randi Spenser, Randi’s Cocoa 4 COPS.
- Consider contract renewal for tire replacement and repair (174,000).
- Consider platform security architecture (PSA) with JSA Architects for provide design services for rehab of City building (159,000).
- Consider purchase of automated side load refuse truck for solid waste ($344,106).
- Consider purchase of side load refuse truck for solid waste (764,550).
- Potential downtown demolition and parking project.
- Public art ordinance.
- Water treatment plant improvements.
