Council to consider approval of OFR station 2 remodel

A City of Odessa agenda packet states that the cost is projected to be $75,382.

The cost will include lights, HVAC, ceilings, walls, paint, millwork, and flooring the packet states. The purchase would be through the IQC The Gordian Group, a BuyBoard contract vendor.

During a council work session April 7, OFR Chief Saul Ortega said that the remodel would allow OFR to house additional personnel.

“We currently only have four individuals there because that’s all we have room for … This is actually gonna give us five bedrooms in the back. We still have the captain’s bedroom so that’s a total of six bedrooms,” he said. By doing this, he added, it allows the ambulance and the fire truck to run together and that currently they run either or.

“This is a squad station,” he said. “They either run all in the ambulance or all in the fire truck. By doing this, this makes both of those units a little more available.”

He added that this would also help with the increased run load and that this expense was accepted in the supplemental budget.

The squad concept is characterized on the city’s OFR website which states, “These are four- person stations that have both a front-line EMS unit and a front-line fire apparatus. Depending on the nature of the call all four personnel respond on either the fire apparatus or the EMS Unit.”

OFR is also asking to purchase four automatic CPR devices for $79,175. OFR is also asking to replace 33 sets of Personal Protective Equipment that are tested twice a year and expire every 10 years for $78,001. All of these actions on the consent agenda and could be approved in one motion.

The City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be online due to social distancing guidelines. Information regarding the council agenda and how to join the virtual meeting can be found at https://tinyurl.com/rlrhst9.

Other Action:

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Consider approval of City Council Emergency Meeting minutes, March 30.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, April 7.

>> Consider accepting grant funding from Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility No. 2891, and appropriating the funds to Odessa Fire Rescue. (Resolution)

>> Consider approving a professional services agreement with KDC Associates. (Resolution)

>> Consider accepting state dollars from JRAC for trauma funding due to Odessa Fire Rescue meeting all criteria for trauma dollars for $13,484. (Resolution)

>> Consider the purchase for four Lucas automatic CPR devices for $79,175.

>> Consider approving the purchase of NIBIN Cartridge Acquisition & Triage Package for the Odessa Police Department. ($218,858)

>> Consider the purchase of 33 sets of personal protective equipment for $78,001.

>> Consider the purchase for the remodel of Fire Station No. 2 for $75,382.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Tommy Pugh, owner, Odessa (Pugh) DTP, LLC, optionee, John Cowan and Associates, agent, for annexation and original zoning of Planned Developmen0t-Retail-One (PD-R-1) on an approximately 3 acre tract in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Lane and Faudree Road.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

ORDINANCE

>> Consider establishing signalized intersections, speed limits, reduced speed school zones and prohibited parking zones. (First Approval)

RESOLUTION

>> Consider adoption of revised Master Thoroughfare Plan (MTP).

>> Appointment of boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.