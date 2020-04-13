  • April 13, 2020

Council to consider approval of OFR station 2 remodel - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

Council to consider approval of OFR station 2 remodel

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 3:15 pm

Council to consider approval of OFR station 2 remodel By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City Council will consider multiple actions on Tuesday, including approving Odessa Fire Rescue expenses for demo to add a fifth bedroom at the Southside station.

A City of Odessa agenda packet states that the cost is projected to be $75,382.

The cost will include lights, HVAC, ceilings, walls, paint, millwork, and flooring the packet states. The purchase would be through the IQC The Gordian Group, a BuyBoard contract vendor.

During a council work session April 7, OFR Chief Saul Ortega said that the remodel would allow OFR to house additional personnel.

“We currently only have four individuals there because that’s all we have room for … This is actually gonna give us five bedrooms in the back. We still have the captain’s bedroom so that’s a total of six bedrooms,” he said. By doing this, he added, it allows the ambulance and the fire truck to run together and that currently they run either or.

“This is a squad station,” he said. “They either run all in the ambulance or all in the fire truck. By doing this, this makes both of those units a little more available.”

He added that this would also help with the increased run load and that this expense was accepted in the supplemental budget.

The squad concept is characterized on the city’s OFR website which states, “These are four- person stations that have both a front-line EMS unit and a front-line fire apparatus. Depending on the nature of the call all four personnel respond on either the fire apparatus or the EMS Unit.”

OFR is also asking to purchase four automatic CPR devices for $79,175.  OFR is also asking to replace 33 sets of Personal Protective Equipment that are tested twice a year and expire every 10 years for $78,001. All of these actions on the consent agenda and could be approved in one motion.

The City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be online due to social distancing guidelines. Information regarding the council agenda and how to join the virtual meeting can be found at https://tinyurl.com/rlrhst9.

 

Other Action:

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Consider approval of City Council Emergency Meeting minutes, March 30.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, April 7.

>> Consider accepting grant funding from Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility No. 2891, and appropriating the funds to Odessa Fire Rescue. (Resolution) 

>> Consider approving a professional services agreement with KDC Associates. (Resolution)

>> Consider accepting state dollars from JRAC for trauma funding due to Odessa Fire Rescue meeting all criteria for trauma dollars for $13,484. (Resolution)

>> Consider the purchase for four Lucas automatic CPR devices for $79,175.

>> Consider approving the purchase of NIBIN Cartridge Acquisition & Triage Package for the Odessa Police Department. ($218,858)

>> Consider the purchase of 33 sets of personal protective equipment for $78,001.

>> Consider the purchase for the remodel of Fire Station No. 2 for $75,382.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Tommy Pugh, owner, Odessa (Pugh) DTP, LLC, optionee, John Cowan and Associates, agent, for annexation and original zoning of Planned Developmen0t-Retail-One (PD-R-1) on an approximately 3 acre tract in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Lane and Faudree Road.)  (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

ORDINANCE

>> Consider establishing signalized intersections, speed limits, reduced speed school zones and prohibited parking zones.   (First Approval)

RESOLUTION

>> Consider adoption of revised Master Thoroughfare Plan (MTP).  

>> Appointment of boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 3:15 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
54°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: E at 6mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 35°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 56°/Low 39°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 69°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]