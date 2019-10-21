  • October 21, 2019

City to consider OFR's approval for new internal reporting system

City to consider OFR’s approval for new internal reporting system

>> City of Odessa agenda

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 4:33 pm

City to consider OFR’s approval for new internal reporting system oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez will ask the city council today to approve the purchase of a new internal reporting system for emergencies.

The new Emergency Reporting System would reportedly cost $162,796.

Alvarez is scheduled to speak about the new reporting system during the Odessa City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

During a phone interview on Monday afternoon, City of Odessa spokesperson Devin Sanchez said the emergency reporting system would be specifically used for internal use at OFR.

“It’s for (OFR) to make their reports for whenever they do go out on a call,” Sanchez said. “It’s a system where all of the reports can go into one system. It allows them to keep up with time, who’s working, schedules, what units are out and where they are.”

Alvarez’s request comes about two months after a 36-year-old gunman went on a rampage that killed seven people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting in Odessa.

The City of Odessa currently has a state alert system, but it wasn’t activated during the shooting spree, a previous Odessa American article stated.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke is scheduled to speak about two agenda items about architectural services for the Odessa Animal Control shelter and the two-story OPD Training and Academy Facility. The animal shelter construction costs would be for $584,500, while the two-story facility would be $229,000.

Other items on the agenda include:

  • Consider adoption of the Transportation Master Plan.
  • Consider EWLW, LLC infrastructure grant in the amount of $16,170.
  • Consider Ambler Law facade grant in the amount of $25,000.
  • Consider Ambler Law infrastructure grant in the amount of $45,817.83.
  • Consider amending Section Number 6.104 "Drug and Alcohol Policy" for compliance with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) drug and alcohol Clearinghouse regulations. Dan Jones 3.
  • Consider Madrone Investments, Chaney Corporation, LCA, John Landgraf, Original Town Office Building, Inc. facade grant in the amount of $25,000.
  • Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by 2012 Cross B, LLC, owner, LCA, agent, for original zoning of Special Dwelling District (SPD) on an approximately 23.5 acre tract in Section 45, Block 1, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, City of Odessa, Ector County, Texas (on the southeast corner of Kate Reed Dr. and Yukon Rd.)
  • Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Redemption Church, owner, Tanner House, representative, to rezone from Two-Family-One (2F-1) to Planned Development Retail (PD-R) on Lots 21-24, Block 1, Parker Heights Addition (at the southwest corner of Walnut Ave. and University Blvd.)
  • Consider accepting a donation, $5,000, from Atmos Energy Corporation to the Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds from said donation.
  • Consider accepting a donation, $11,541 from Windham & Associates to the Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds from said donation.
  • Consideration and approval by the City to continue receiving a share of bingo prize fees collected after January 1, 2020 as set forth in House Bill 914.

