City to consider OFR’s approval for new internal reporting system

Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez will ask the city council today to approve the purchase of a new internal reporting system for emergencies.

The new Emergency Reporting System would reportedly cost $162,796.

Alvarez is scheduled to speak about the new reporting system during the Odessa City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

During a phone interview on Monday afternoon, City of Odessa spokesperson Devin Sanchez said the emergency reporting system would be specifically used for internal use at OFR.

“It’s for (OFR) to make their reports for whenever they do go out on a call,” Sanchez said. “It’s a system where all of the reports can go into one system. It allows them to keep up with time, who’s working, schedules, what units are out and where they are.”

Alvarez’s request comes about two months after a 36-year-old gunman went on a rampage that killed seven people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting in Odessa.

The City of Odessa currently has a state alert system, but it wasn’t activated during the shooting spree, a previous Odessa American article stated.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke is scheduled to speak about two agenda items about architectural services for the Odessa Animal Control shelter and the two-story OPD Training and Academy Facility. The animal shelter construction costs would be for $584,500, while the two-story facility would be $229,000.

Other items on the agenda include: