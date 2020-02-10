City Council to consider contracts for road improvements

The Odessa City Council will discuss multiple items during their meeting on Tuesday including a contract for asphalt pavement rejuvenation and friction seal which would develop roads throughout the city.

The City Council will discuss the contract approvals at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

Prior to the scheduled city council meeting, city council members will also meet for a briefing session which starts at 5 p.m. in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall.

The award for the pavement rejuvenation would be $252,789.90, while the contract for friction seal would be $2,596,104 and the projected road improvements would include around 70 miles of Odessa roads.

During a city council work session on Feb. 4, City Engineer Yervand Hmayakyan said that the pavement rejuvenation will be about nine miles of Odessa roads. This is the 11th time the city has done the pavement rejuvenation since 2009. Hmayakyan explained that the process is a preventative management tool to extend the life of the roadway. This will be half the cost of a seal coat.

City Manager Michael Marrero mentioned he liked the way the rejuvenation “has held up” in the past as well as “the ease of application.”

The city also hopes to apply friction seal for the first time in Odessa on about 35 miles of road. Friction seal is an asphalt binder that is cheaper to repave and is smoother to drive on. The city has already piloted the friction seal in Odessa on Charles Walker Road.

The Public Works and Utilities Director Thomas Kerr said Midland is also adding the friction seal.

“It appears to be a good product,” Kerr said. “Our streets department division is very anxious to try and make good use of it.”

Hmayakyan said that while friction seal will cover 35 miles, the asphalt rejuvenation will cover about nine miles. He also mentioned there is a bidding to seal coat around 27 miles of road in Odessa in the future.

“This year, we’ll be doing 70 miles, which is approximately 10 percent of the system which is a good number,” he said.

District 3 council member Detra White said that she looked forward to the improvements in her district, especially on roads that are heavily traveled, which includes areas of Grant Avenue, Dixie Boulevard and Golder Avenue.

AssistantCity Manager Phillip Urrutia said that this road work is in response to the city council budgeting an additional $5 million annually to road maintenance and improvements.

The City Council will also be considering the first approval of a fire marshal ordinance and the final approval for the “percentage for the arts program.”

Some other items on the agenda are:

>> Consider approval of City Council minutes, Jan. 28.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, Feb. 4.

>> Consider approval of the request by Marcos Roman and Edwards Perez, owners, SW Howell, agent, for original zoning of Light Commercial (LC) on an approximately 3.5-acre tract in Section 45, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas, (south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 385 and Crane Avenue.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider approval for the purchase of Odessa Fire Rescue Tahoe for Fire Marshals Division for $61,640.

>> Consider a TxDOT agreement for a temporary street closure. (Resolution)

>> Consider accepting a donation from Randi Spenser, Randi’s Cocoa 4 COPS, to the Odessa Police Department K-9 and Drone Unit and appropriating the funds from said donation for $10,596.22. (Resolution)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of a request by Betenbough Homes, owner, for rezoning from Retail (R) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) on approximately 10 acres (Tract 1: approx. 8.2 acres, Tract 2: approximately 1.8 acres) in Section 35, Block 42, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (northwest of the intersection of Loop 338 and 87th St.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by DJK, Inc., owner, RSP Permian, LLC, lessee, for original zoning of future development-drill reservation (FD-DR) on an approximately 1.2-acre tract in Section 11, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Midland County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Santa Isabella Street and Yorkshire Drive) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Appointment of boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.