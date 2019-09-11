  • September 11, 2019

Sales tax up again

Sales tax up again

The City of Odessa received its September sales tax check, in the amount of, $5,805,281.93. This amount includes the Economic Development sales tax of 1/4 cent. The City of Odessa will receive $4,644,225.54 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,161,056.39.

The City saw an increase in sales tax revenue with September’s sales tax revenue total of $4,644,225.54, which reflects a $92,542.65, or 2.03% as compared to September 2018.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2018-19 is up 58.59%, or $21,799,375.60 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2018-19 year-to-date amount is above the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $6,768,879.63 or 12.96%.

The City has budgeted $37,208,410.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, i.e., September’s collection is based on July sales.

The Ector County Hospital district on Friday will get a check for $4,137,189.

