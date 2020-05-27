City Council approves façade grant

Council members passed multiple items during Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting including a $25,000 façade grant for a new business on Grant Avenue.

Executive Director of Downtown Inc. Lawanna Lambert said that Karla Flores, the owner of the building at 513 N. Grant Ave., projects that the façade will take a year to finish. She then plans to rent the building to a tenant who has already submitted their bar and restaurant businesses plan.

“Flores and her husband purchased this property and they do desire to be an active part in the revitalization and their first step in this effort is through the enhancement of this building’s façade,” Lambert said.

Council passed the façade grant unanimously, which was previously passed by the Odessa Development Corporation.

Council also denied a request by Oncor to increase their rates to local customers.

Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia presented the item to council and said, “This would be Oncor’s third filing under a law adopted in 2011 that allows electric utilities to file increases.”

Oncor is reportedly looking to increase their rates by approximately $75.8 million annually and Urrutia said the city council will hire Lloyd Gosselink Rochelle & Townsend, P.C., to review the filing and negotiate.

Council also approved the purchase of a new roll-off truck for solid waste for $199,593.

CONSENT AGENDA

Approved of City Council minutes, May 12, 2020. Norma A. Grimaldo

Approved of City Council Work Session minutes, May 19, 2020.

Accepted grant funding from Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility #537, and appropriating the funds to Odessa Fire Rescue. (Resolution)

Authorized the City to apply for and accept a Federal Government Grant ($80,800) to provide partial payment for Bulletproof Vests, committing to a cash match, appropriating awarded grant funds, and authorizing expenditure of awarded grant funds. (Resolution)

Rejected any and all bids for dry type transformers. JoAnn Samaniego

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

Approved purchase for roll off truck for Solid Waste for $199,593. Phillip J. Urrutia

Approved Karla Flores Facade Grant - 513 N. Grant Avenue. Lawanna Lambert

RESOLUTION

Approved a resolution of support urging the Texas Department of Transportation to include all routes as part of its study of the extension of I-27 (Ports to Plains). In particular, the areas considered in the original analysis of the Lubbock to I-10 Study conducted from 1993-1997. The economic impact and population growth of the areas in Odessa-Midland is significant and should be a leading consideration of any study.

Denied ONCOR's requested rate change. Phillip J. Urrutia

Adjourned