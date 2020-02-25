Council discusses August 31st Memorial

The Odessa City Council approved several items and discussed plans for a memorial with City Officials for victims of the Aug. 31st shooting during the City Council meeting and briefing on Tuesday.

Mayor David Turner said the City will issue a request for proposal to submit out to artists across the country which will allow artists 60 days to submit pieces of art for the memorial. Turner said that although the City is considering multiple locations, Memorial Garden Park would be the best location. He added that it’s important that the memorial will be a place where citizens can park at and reflect, not just drive by.

Turner detailed that there are citizens who are looking to donate and said he is talking with the Chamber of Commerce about finding a way for citizens to donate even if it’s a dollar. He said the memorial will likely cost around $400,000

City Manager Michael Marrero said that the City could also help raise money for the project.

Executive Director for the Arts and Humanities, Randy Ham said he spoke with many other cities who’ve done similar memorials and said its important not to rush the project and

“To make sure that the community feels ownership of it,” and has time to contribute to the process.

Ham said that the victims and family members of victims of the shooting will be given the opportunity to be involved.

“Even if it’s to just give their blessing or if it’s to give an opinion or if they want to be involved in the selection of the arts,” he said. “They will absolutely have that opportunity.”

Ham said that once a call goes out to artists, a selection committee will pick three finalists and then the committee will ask those finalists for a proposal which would then potentially involve community input and showcase those proposals up for vote.

During the meeting, City Council passed the first approval of a amendment with a 4-1 vote for a food truck ordinance which would let food trucks park longer downtown after getting a permit. District 1 Council Member Malcolm Hamilton opposed the amendment. District 4 Council Member Tom Sprawls was out of town.

During the appointment of boards, At-Large Council Member Peggy Dean appointed Jonathan Edwards to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Other action:

>> Approved City Council minutes, Feb. 11.

>> Approved of City Council Work Session minutes, Feb. 18.

>> Approved request by Tommy Pugh, owner, Odessa (Pugh) DTP, LLC, optionee, John Cowan and Associates, agent, for annexation and original zoning of Retail-One (R-1) on an approximately 3 acre tract in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Ln. and Faudree Rd.) (First Public Hearing)

>> Approved administrative corrections and amendments to the City of Odessa Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Approved proposed amendment to the Odessa City Code Chapter 6 “Health and Sanitation” Article 6, “Food Establishments” and Chapter 12, “Traffic and Vehicles” Article 3, “Parking, Stopping and Standing” (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Approved a Professional Services Agreement with Landgraf, Crutcher and Associates, Inc. (LCA) for the roadway design of Dawn Avenue.

>> Approved appropriating funds for payment to Oncor for services rendered.

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Recess for Executive Session: As authorized by the Texas Government Code, Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), the City Council may adjourn into executive session to consider pending or contemplated litigation. Reconvene in open session for possible action.

>> Adjourn