Mayor says Ector County EOC scheduled to disband

The Ector County Health Department's Emergency Operation Center is closed according to Odessa Mayor David Turner.

Turner said the EOC closed on Monday during the daily press briefing between Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center, city officials and media members.

Turner said during the briefing the decision to close the EOC was made by Ector County Judge Debi Hays.

EOC was located at the Southside Senior Center located at 900 S. Dixie Blvd., but in recent weeks was limited to mostly virtual after a second potential COVID-19 exposure.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ector County Health Department detailed on its website there are 78 positive tests for COVID-19 and three probable cases. There are 36 recovered cases and 1,173 people have been tested.