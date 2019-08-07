  • August 7, 2019

Sales tax up slightly - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

Sales tax up slightly

County gets more than $1.8 million

Just the Facts

>> Alpine: $135,777.10, down 1.68%.

>> Andrews: $818,725.69, up 11.82%.

>> Big Lake: $231,779.40, down 24.22%.

>> Big Spring: $997,930.13, down 4.59%.

>> Crane: $80,067.99, up 5.06%.

>> Fort Stockton: $578,632.92, up 31.14%.

>> Goldsmith: $13,327.22, up 14.22%.

>> Grandfalls: $5,202.71, up 4.96%.

>> Kermit: $197,906.04, down 26.62%.

>> Lamesa: $164,031.37, down 14.96%.

>> Marfa: $46,991.41, down 20.52%.

>> McCamey: $49,516.88, down 12.85%.

>> Midland: $6,795,857.07, up 6.05%.

>> Odessa: $6,608,278.59, up 3.62%.

>> Pecos: $1,065,906.62, up 0.33%.

>> Pyote: $19,432.55, down 5.34%.

>> Rankin: $48,360.63, up 120.37%.

>> Stanton: $111,343.93, up 59.37%.

>> Toyah: $4,865.46, up 33.11%.

>> Wickett: $38,149.14, up 21.84%.

>> Wink: $75,453.37, down 17.68%.

Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 6:00 pm

Sales tax up slightly

The City of Odessa’s sales tax check from the state for the month of August totaled more than $6.6 million, exceeding the city’s year-to-date projection by 60.06%.

A 0.25-cent economic development sales tax is included in the amount, which means the city will receive $5,286,622.87 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,321,655.72.

Odessa collected 3.62% more this month than the same month last year, and they have received $49,622,112.83 year-to-date, about $4 million more than they received at this time last year.

Midland beat Odessa again this month in sales tax revenue, collecting nearly $6.8 million, 6.05% more than they received this month last year. Both cities have a 1.25% sales tax rate.

The payments are generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection. In this case, August is based on June sales.

The Ector County Hospital District received an August sales tax check of about $4.2 million, 15.37% less than they received this month last year. The Ector County Assistance District received a sales tax check of $1,861,424.74.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 6:00 pm.

