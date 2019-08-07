Sales tax up slightly

A 0.25-cent economic development sales tax is included in the amount, which means the city will receive $5,286,622.87 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,321,655.72.

Odessa collected 3.62% more this month than the same month last year, and they have received $49,622,112.83 year-to-date, about $4 million more than they received at this time last year.

Midland beat Odessa again this month in sales tax revenue, collecting nearly $6.8 million, 6.05% more than they received this month last year. Both cities have a 1.25% sales tax rate.

The payments are generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection. In this case, August is based on June sales.

The Ector County Hospital District received an August sales tax check of about $4.2 million, 15.37% less than they received this month last year. The Ector County Assistance District received a sales tax check of $1,861,424.74.