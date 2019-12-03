City discusses Grant Avenue renovations, OFR compensation study during work session

During Tuesday’s work session, Odessa City Council spoke at length about improvements to Grant Avenue and a study that could change compensation for Odessa Fire Rescue.

Odessa traffic operations superintendent Hal Feldman spoke the stretch of Grant Avenue, specifically between Second Street and Eighth Street, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin taking bids to mill and fill in February 2020.

Feldman said TxDOT will likely keep the road at four lanes with the center median. The brick crosswalks are likely going to be taken out during construction.

“TxDOT is very encouraging to get rid (of the brick crosswalks),” Feldman said during the meeting. “We can do a decorative crosswalk in different material.”

City council talked about how to improve foot traffic downtown with sidewalks. City officials mentioned taking out parallel parking in front of businesses to extend sidewalks, but city officials would need to speak with downtown businesses on multiple occasions. It also wouldn’t be likely unless there was an addition of a parking garage.

Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez updated the city council the consulting firm that was hired to compare salaries and skill pay between OFR and Midland Fire Department would take about four weeks to complete.

However, Alvarez mentioned after OFR started its study, Midland Fire Department began its own study and comparing its salary and skill pay with Lubbock Fire Department.

City council members urged Alvarez to have that consulting firm its working with to also compare salary and skill pay with Lubbock, even if the study takes longer to complete.

Alvarez said during the work session Midland Fire Department and Midland Police Department want to be the highest paid fire department and police department in Texas.