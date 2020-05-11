Council to consider multiple OPD purchases

City Council will consider multiple purchases for the Odessa Police Department at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a virtual city council meeting.

One of the requests is for a Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC), which the city council agenda details will better equip OPD for the, “ongoing growth of the City and the immerging technology that equips law enforcement to be better prepared to respond.”

Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia said in a phone interview that a portion of the $169,250 purchase will come from forfeiture funds, which are funds that are accounted for during certain arrests that are, “related to crime activity and under law, a portion of those funds go towards the city or the police department to improve crime fighting.”

OPD is also requesting council’s approval to purchase a FARO 3D scanner and software for $51,788.59 which Urrutia said is a budgeted expense.

Urrutia said that the software, “can trace crime scenes, they can see where bullets have been. They can trace car accidents.”

The agenda details that the new scanner and software is more efficient and can scan up to 350 meters at a higher resolution than OPD’s current software and that the Traffic and Crime Scene Unit would use the scanner and software to recreate 3D versions of, “scenes on fatalities, murders and other high value crime scenes.”

Both items are on the consent agenda, have previously been discussed and can be approved in one motion.

During the meeting, Charlene McBride is scheduled to give an update on the 2020 census and Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update.

The meeting will be held online and information regarding how to join the meeting via phone or online can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y76hwxu4.

Other action:

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Consider approval of the request by 2012 Cross B, LLC, owner, for original zoning of Retail (R) on 4.14 ac. tract located in Section 46, Block 41, T-1-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Ector and Midland Counties, Texas (northwest of the intersection of P Bar Ranch Rd. and Legacy Rd.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider approval of the request of Tar Heel Holdings, LLC, owners, to rezone from Single Family-Four (SF-4) to Four-Family Residence (4F) Lots 37-43, Block 2, Galindo Estates (southwest corner of the intersection of S. Crane Ave. and Martines Pl.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider approval of the request of City of Odessa, owner, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on approximately 38 ac. tract in Section 45, Block 42, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector Co., Texas (southwest of the intersection of Golder Ave. and Oregon St.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourn.