Click2Gov security breach

The City of Odessa has learned of a data security incident that occurred between Aug. 27 and Oct. 14 that involved some customers’ credit/debit card information.

The City of Odessa uses a third-party software product called Click2Gov to provide customers with the ability to pay utility bills online via the internet and a news release indicates the breach occurred with that provider.

On Dec. 11, the Click2Gov vendor informed the city of the breach. The city sent out a news release the following day.

The breach only affected users of the online Click2Gov system who made one-time (not recurring) payments for utility bills. Any payments made in person, via the phone system, via E-Check or to any other city systems were not impacted, the release stated.

Letters will be sent to customers who performed one-time payments through Click2Gov during the time frame stated above, the release said.

If you think you have been affected:

>> As a first step, the city recommends that you closely monitor your financial accounts and if you see any unauthorized activity, promptly contact your financial institution. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1 (877) 438-4338 (1-877-IDTHEFT) or online at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov

>> As a second step, contact the three U.S. credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) to obtain a free credit report from each by calling 1 (877) 322-8228, or by logging onto www.annualcreditreport.com

Even if you do not find any suspicious activity on your initial credit reports, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends that you check your credit reports periodically. Checking your credit reports periodically can help you spot a problem and address it quickly.