Council interviewing for Hamilton seat

The Odessa City Council will today consider applicants to fill the unexpired term of District 1 Councilman Malcolm Hamilton, who abruptly resigned several weeks ago.

Hamilton’s seat is up for re-election in November and council members will decide on the temporary replacement from the following applicants who will be interviewed during the council’s work session today. The appointment will come during the April 28 city council meeting.

The following are applicants:

>> Dustin Fawcett is the vice-president of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance (MOTRAN). His application indicates he has lived in the district for eight months.

>> The Rev. Michael K. Shelton Sr. is the minister of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Odessa and he has lived in the district about three years, his application detailed.

>> Terrance Collins Williams did not list a current job on his application but was a former warehouse associate at AW Energy. He has lived in the district for 20 plus years.

>> Jesse M. Porras listed various community organizations but no current job was listed. He listed that he has lived in District 1 for 60 years.

>> Eddie Mitchell listed he has lived in district for 21 years and that he owns Ed-Toms BBQ.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, 18-years or older and must not have been convicted of a felony. They must have also lived in the state of Texas continuously for 12 months and in District one for six months. They also must have been registered to vote in the district. They also must, “Not be determined totally or partially mentally incapacitated by final judgment of a court.”