March sales tax revenue declines from a year ago

The City of Odessa received its March sales tax check that totals more than $5.2 million.

The sales tax check was for the amount of $5,254,367.07, which included the economic development sales tax of a quarter cent, a City of Odessa press release stated.

The City of Odessa will receive $4,203,493.66, while the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,050,873.41.

March’s sales tax revenue total of $4,203,493.66 reportedly showed a decrease of more than a half of a million dollars at $523,846.90 as compared to March 2019.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 has increased 39 percent, which equals $7,534,577.07 when it’s compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

The 2019-20 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $2,579,617.99. The city has budgeted $41.1 million in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.