  • March 12, 2020

March sales tax revenue declines from a year ago - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

March sales tax revenue declines from a year ago

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 12, 2020 5:00 pm

March sales tax revenue declines from a year ago oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa received its March sales tax check that totals more than $5.2 million.

The sales tax check was for the amount of $5,254,367.07, which included the economic development sales tax of a quarter cent, a City of Odessa press release stated.

The City of Odessa will receive $4,203,493.66, while the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,050,873.41.

March’s sales tax revenue total of $4,203,493.66 reportedly showed a decrease of more than a half of a million dollars at $523,846.90 as compared to March 2019.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 has increased 39 percent, which equals $7,534,577.07 when it’s compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

The 2019-20 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $2,579,617.99. The city has budgeted $41.1 million in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

Posted in on Thursday, March 12, 2020 5:00 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
70°
Humidity: 59%
Winds: NNE at 7mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 58°
Showers. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 70°/Low 55°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 76°/Low 53°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]