Council approves money to replace sewer line

During Tuesday’s nearly four hour city council work session, council did several things including interviewing applicants for the open District 1 council seat and approving money to replace a failed sewer line.

Council awarded $220,475 to TEC Excavation and the Odessa Public Works Director Thomas Kerr requested $55,000 in case there are more problems during construction.

The asbestos-cement sewer line constructed during the 70s, Kerr said, has corroded passed a point of repair and extends from east of West County Road to Whitaker and is south of 19th street and north of Casa Grande.

He added that there is about 25 miles of asbestos-cement sewer line left in the city.

Kerr mentioned that TEC said they could start work on Monday and that it would take 60 days to complete.

“It’s something that really has gone on longer than it should and it’s something we need to take care of,” Kerr said.

Kerr showed a picture of one of the pipe barrels that has corroded until dirt and rocks were visible.

“They do have to worry about live flow while they’re working,” he said.

City Manager Michael Marrero said that this bid was not formally sent out given the critical need to get it done.

“We do have an ability to work projects on an emergency basis and that’s essentially what we’re doing today,” Marrero said.

All of the council members approved the sewer line replacement except District 2 council member Dewey Bryant who had to leave the work session early and District 1, which is an empty seat.

Council members spent several hours Tuesday interviewing candidates in a virtual executive session to replace former councilman Malcolm Hamilton. The District 1 seat will remain empty until the appointment of a replacement during the Tuesday city council meeting.

The appointment comes after former District 1 Councilman Malcolm Hamilton abruptly resigned several weeks ago.

Hamilton’s seat expires in six months and whoever is temporarily appointed to District 1 will need to be re-elected when the term ends in November.

The following are applicants:

>> Dustin Fawcett is the vice-president of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance (MOTRAN). His application indicates he has lived in the district for eight months.

>> The Rev. Michael K. Shelton Sr. is the minister of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Odessa and he has lived in the district about three years, his application detailed.

>> Terrance Collins Williams did not list a current job on his application but was a former warehouse associate at AW Energy. He has lived in the district for 20 plus years.

>> Jesse M. Porras listed various community organizations but no current job was listed. He listed that he has lived in District 1 for 60 years.

>> Eddie Mitchell listed he has lived in district for 21 years and that he owns Ed-Toms BBQ.