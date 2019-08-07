  • August 7, 2019

Odessa’s Movies in Park ready for summer finale

Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 6:06 pm

Odessa’s Movies in Park ready for summer finale By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Due to inclement weather, Odessa Parks and Recreation have been forced to cancel three of the first four Movies in the Park nights this summer.

Odessa Parks and Recreation events coordinator Cori Branscum also indicted those less than ideal weather conditions have also contributed to a slight decrease in attendance.

Movies in the Park have averaged between 150 and 200, which is about 50 to 100 people less than in previous years, but he hopes the summer event can close out with a solid finale on Friday.

“Inconsistency has caused a decrease in numbers,” Branscum said. “We had to cancel a couple movies this summer.”

The featured film to close out this year’s Movies in the Park is How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The movie is free to the public and it will start when it gets dark.

Sunset for Friday is 8:39 p.m., timeanddate.com detailed.

The three movies cancelled throughout the summer were Incredibles 2 on May 2, Christopher Robin, May 31, at UTPB Park and Sergeant Stubby, June 14, at Floyd Gwin Park. Odessa Parks and Recreation have hosted the previous three straight movies.

Branscum said Movies in the Park will continue despite the decreased attendance this year, because many families in the community see this summer film series as a staple. He also believes one of the biggest draws is the affordable concessions.

“They like it and they like the cheap concession stand that’s available,” he said. “They have everything there for a dollar.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

