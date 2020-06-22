Council to amend fencing, screening ordinance

Council members will vote on multiple items during Tuesday’s council meeting, which will be held at the Odessa Marriott Hotel including the first approval of amending an ordinance regarding the types of material city residents can use to build a fence.

Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero said during last Tuesday’s work session that the amendment arose after several complaints.

“This is just really an attempt to strengthen our ordinances,” Marrero said adding that it would fall under the building inspections department.

Randy Brinlee said the update to the ordinance is to address the material that can be used.

“Folks out there are kind of flaunting the fence ordinance out there,” he said referencing the types of material being used which under the current ordinance could be classified as a fence.

“Certain items or material cannot be used such as barbed wire or razor wire in a residential area or those same materials in a non-residential district but that’s on property that is adjacent to the residential district,” he said.

He also detailed a provision that fences and walls must be maintained in a safe and well-kept manor which he said, “is mainly to address fences that have been run through at no fault, no cause of the owner, but need to stay under care.”

Marrero said that the current ordinance doesn’t define material and he wanted to make sure they did in the ordinance.

“You see everything from plywood. The strangest one I’ve ever seen is a fence made out of cars,” he said.

District 1 councilman Michael K. Shelton upped the ante saying that he’s seen a fence made out of sheet rock.

District 3 councilwoman Detra White said she’s very concerned about some of the unsafe fences in her district.

Marrero said that they will give people a notice of violation and a specified time frame to fix the fence.

Brinley said that existing fences will be grandfathered into the ordinance, but will still have to be maintained, and once a grandfathered fence falls in disrepair, it needs to be updated to the new requirements.

The council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in the Devonian III and IV rooms. Council will be meeting for a briefing before the meeting at 5 p.m. in the Wolfcamp Room at the Odessa Marriott.

City council will also consider a bid award for 2019 CIP water and sewer line replacements, accepting the 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) as well as approving a community-wide program for COVID-19 testing.

Council will also consider outside agency requests for funding for the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.

Other items:

>> Approval of an Improvements Agreement with EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc., PBC, (EA) for the Environmental Protection Agency for the Odessa Chromium No. 1 Superfund Area and approving the Utility Services Agreement for the Superfund Impacted service area.

>> Consider annual renewal of Motorola/Premier One software for $307,308.

>> Consider a bid award for 2019 CIP water and sewer line replacements.

>> Review and accept the 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

>> Consider approval of a Community-wide program for COVID-19 testing.

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Investment Corporation of America, owners, to rezone Windsor Heights Addition, 6th Filing, Block 55, Drill Site No. 7 (5.27 acres), from Single Family-Two-Drill Reservation (SF-2-DR) to Office District (O) approximately 5.27 ac., Odessa, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of E. 37th St. and Englewood Ln.).

>> Open a public hearing to consider amending Chapter 14 of the City Code of Ordinances, Section 14-11-1: Fences and Screening.

>> Consider to install traffic signals.

>> Consider outside agency requests for funding for FY 2020-21 budget.

>> Recess for executive session to consider the evaluation of applicants for the position of Associate Municipal Court Judge including the possible appointment of a new Associate Municipal Court Judge, as authorized by the Texas Government Code, Section 551.074.