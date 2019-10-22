City recognizes paper crane wreath

The Odessa City Council had an extra decoration hanging in its chambers on Tuesday evening.

It was a wreath made of paper cranes, which was sent by the Paper Crane Peace Project.

The wreath is meant to honor the seven people who were killed and 25 others who were injured during Odessa’s mass shooting on Aug. 31. The seven people who died were represented by foil cranes that hung in the middle, while the cranes forming the wreath detailed messages of support.

The Paper Crane Peace Project was founded after the shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., on July 20, 2012. There are 20 wreaths displayed on the Paper Crane Peace Project website with the Odessa-Midland wreath being the latest.

“It’s amazing how another community reaches out,” Odessa Mayor David Turner said during the city council meeting. “We are so very blessed.”

Prior to its regularly scheduled meeting, city officials met for a full hour to review and discuss a potential new animal control shelter and community development projects around Odessa.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said the potential new animal control facility would be built east of the existing shelter and once completed the old structure would be torn down and made into a parking lot. The new facility would be 17,900 square feet and it would include 181 dog kennels and

66 cat kennels.

Other action:

>> Unanimously approved adoption of the Transportation Master Plan.

>> Unanimously approved amending Section Number 6.104 "Drug and Alcohol Policy" for compliance with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) drug and alcohol Clearinghouse regulations.

>> Unanimously approved EWLW, LLC (Attorney Eben Warner) infrastructure grant in the amount of $13,582.50.

>> Unanimously approved Madrone Investments, Chaney Corporation, LCA, John Landgraff, Original Town Office Building, Inc. facade grant in the amount of $25,000.

>> Unanimously approved Ambler Law facade grant in the amount of $25,000.

>> Unanimously approved Ambler Law infrastructure grant in the amount of $45,817.83.

>> Unanimously approved an Economic Development Agreement between the Odessa Development Corporation and Downing Wellhead Equipment, LLC.

>> Unanimously approved the request by 2012 Cross B, LLC, owner, LCA, agent, for original zoning of Special Dwelling District (SPD) on an approximately 23.5 acre tract in Section 45, Block 1, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, City of Odessa, Ector County, Texas (on the southeast corner of Kate Reed Dr. and Yukon Rd.) (Ordinance - First Approval).

>> Unanimously approved the request by Redemption Church, owner, Tanner House, representative, to rezone from Two-Family-One (2F-1) to Planned DevelopmentRetail (PD-R) on Lots 21-24, Block 1, Parker Heights Addition (at the southwest corner of Walnut Ave. and University Blvd.) (First Approval).

>> Unanimously approved accepting a donation, $5,000, from Atmos Energy Corporation to the Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds from said donation.

>> Unanimously approved accepting a donation, $11,541 from Windham & Associates to the Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds from said donation.

>> Unanimously approved the City to continue receiving a share of bingo prize fees collected after January 1, 2020 as set forth in House Bill 914.