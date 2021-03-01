Art museum seeking ODC grant from city

The Odessa City Council Tuesday will discuss approval of a $1.5 million grant to the Ellen Noel Art Museum, to help the museum pay for a proposed $12 million building renovation and expansion project.

Council will discuss the project and request during their 3 p.m. work session, which will be held virtually.

The museum is requesting a $1.5 million Financial Assistance Grant from the Odessa Development Corporation, according to an application filed by museum officials.

The bulk of the project’s funding would come from donations raised through a capital campaign effort already underway by the museum, Campaign Chairman Austin Keith said.

“Expanding and restructuring our building will allow us to accommodate even more visitors in new and larger galleries, students in more classrooms and visiting artists and speakers in new event spaces,” Keith wrote in his application. “Updating the Museum’s facilities will give us the opportunity to secure major exhibitions, making us a tourist destination.”

During their work session, the council will also discuss the possibility of using an impact fee to help pay for needed road and water and sewer system improvements.

Public Works Director Thomas Kerr said the presentation will explain how local governments can impose a fee on property developers to pay for all or a portion of infrastructure improvements that must be built due to new property development.

North Odessa is seeing significant property development growth, which is where the funds would likely be used if council agrees, Kerr said.

“It’s been used more commonly in East Texas,” Kerr said. “But more West Texas communities are starting to take a look at it.”

Simplified, an impact fee is usually a one-time payment imposed by a local government on a property developer, Kerr said. The fee is intended to offset the financial impact a new development places on public infrastructure.

Council will aslo be asked to reject bids for the replacement of security lights at Sherwood Park Family Aquatic Center.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Steve Patton is recommending that the project, which was expected to cost $70,000 be re-bid. The two submitted bids were $102,840 by Midland’s Onyx General Contractors, LLC and $117,948 from Midland’s KP&E Electric.