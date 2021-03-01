  • March 1, 2021

Art museum seeking ODC grant from city - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

Art museum seeking ODC grant from city

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 6:00 pm

Art museum seeking ODC grant from city

The Odessa City Council Tuesday will discuss approval of a $1.5 million grant to the Ellen Noel Art Museum, to help the museum pay for a proposed $12 million building renovation and expansion project.

Council will discuss the project and request during their 3 p.m. work session, which will be held virtually.

The museum is requesting a $1.5 million Financial Assistance Grant from the Odessa Development Corporation, according to an application filed by museum officials.

The bulk of the project’s funding would come from donations raised through a capital campaign effort already underway by the museum, Campaign Chairman Austin Keith said.

“Expanding and restructuring our building will allow us to accommodate even more visitors in new and larger galleries, students in more classrooms and visiting artists and speakers in new event spaces,” Keith wrote in his application. “Updating the Museum’s facilities will give us the opportunity to secure major exhibitions, making us a tourist destination.”

During their work session, the council will also discuss the possibility of using an impact fee to help pay for needed road and water and sewer system improvements.

Public Works Director Thomas Kerr said the presentation will explain how local governments can impose a fee on property developers to pay for all or a portion of infrastructure improvements that must be built due to new property development.

North Odessa is seeing significant property development growth, which is where the funds would likely be used if council agrees, Kerr said.

“It’s been used more commonly in East Texas,” Kerr said. “But more West Texas communities are starting to take a look at it.”

Simplified, an impact fee is usually a one-time payment imposed by a local government on a property developer, Kerr said. The fee is intended to offset the financial impact a new development places on public infrastructure.

Council will aslo be asked to reject bids for the replacement of security lights at Sherwood Park Family Aquatic Center.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Steve Patton is recommending that the project, which was expected to cost $70,000 be re-bid. The two submitted bids were $102,840 by Midland’s Onyx General Contractors, LLC and $117,948 from Midland’s KP&E Electric.

Posted in on Monday, March 1, 2021 6:00 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
37°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: NNE at 4mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 44°/Low 27°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 35°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 48°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]