  • March 22, 2021

Art museum on agenda Tuesday - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

Posted: Monday, March 22, 2021 5:13 pm

Art museum on agenda Tuesday oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City Council will take another look today at whether to approve the Ellen Noel Art Museum’s grant request for $600,000 to help pay for a proposed $12 million building renovation and expansion project.

The Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers – the group’s first in-person meeting since January.

An undecided council on March 2 voted to table the request to provide the Odessa Development Corporation another opportunity to review the museum’s Financial Assistance Grant Application.

Some council members have suggested that the city use Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars instead to help fund the museum project. Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars are restricted funds that can only be used to promote tourism and public art efforts.

Other council members questioned whether the museum’s project should be funded by private donations instead of tax dollars.

Museum Director Shelia Perry said a renovated and expanded facility would allow the museum to construct new and larger galleries, put students in more classrooms, attract more visiting artists and speakers and provide room for major exhibitions. It would attract new residents and visitors to Odessa, she added.

The bulk of the project’s funding will come from donations raised through a capital campaign effort already underway, Perry said. The campaign has currently raised $2.2 million.

Museum officials hope to raise the $12 million in time for a 2022 ground-breaking and re-open the improved museum in 2023, Perry said.

Council on Tuesday is expected to approved a $4,964,777 bid by Onyx Construction of Midland to complete Phase 2 renovations at Floyd Gwin Park.

The park site renovations planned for Phase 2 include, 3 lighted baseball fields/complex, lighted walking trails, lighted parking lots, irrigation system, picnic pavilions, additional playground equipment, swimming pool perimeter fencing, and electrical service upgrades, Odessa Parks and Recreation Director Steve Patton said.

City officials had initially estimated the cost of the project to be $8,384,200, Patton told council during last week’s work session meeting.

Posted in on Monday, March 22, 2021 5:13 pm. | Tags: , , ,

