Appointed council member running

Current District 1 Councilman Michael K. Shelton Sr., 63, said that he wants to run for the seat because he wants to make a difference for the district.

“Being on city council, we come together to work together to make the city much better,” Shelton said in a phone interview.

Shelton was appointed to the seat after Malcolm Hamilton abruptly resigned from the position earlier in the year and said that he brings his experience as a pastor and someone who works with the young and old people in the community.

He said that he hopes to be approachable in his community detailing that he has helped people get trash removed from alleys in the district, has helped elderly folks get their mailboxes moved closer to their homes and that he has volunteered at Christ Church in Odessa handing out food boxes.

Around three years ago, Shelton said he was called to pastor at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Odessa. He has lived in District 1 since, he said. He is also a member of the Southside Ministerial Alliance, the Odessa Ministerial Alliance, and the non-denominational ministerial alliance in Midland.

Shelton said that people living in his district have told him that they want a neighborhood watch and more lighting.

“So those are my concerns right now to see if I can get a neighborhood watch and see if I can get some more lighting in certain streets to make the neighborhood safer,” he said.

Shelton spoke about more development from IH-20 down to Grant Street.

“We want to see about getting some new development, putting in some new stores and new businesses to come in there and make it more beautiful so when you come off I-20,” he said.

Shelton said that he appreciates money being spent downtown.

“We need to bring more businesses downtown. They already have a plan for downtown, ODC and the Odessa people are working to make downtown more beautiful.”

Shelton said he’s passionate about the city.

“I’m passionate about our seniors and our children and trying to educate our people. Not just in district one, but everywhere, we need to educate our people, keep our people aware of what’s going on in our districts.”

Shelton also said that he wouldn’t be opposed to moving city council work sessions to a more accessible time other than the current 10 a.m. sessions.

Shelton declined to comment on term limits, ODC spending money on oil and gas, and tax, sewer and water rates, but said that he would speak on them at another time.

During a city council meeting regarding a City of Odessa mask mandate earlier in the year before a state mandate was issued, Shelton voted the mandate down because he said the city could not enforce it.

Shelton also spoke on the local law enforcement during the interview.

“Our police department plus our police Chief Gerke is doing a wonderful job keeping our city safe. I commend them on a wonderful job on trying to keep our neighborhoods safe, trying to handle the situations as they come, trying to handle them in a way that everybody can be peaceful,” he said adding that every time there has been a protest it has been peaceful.

Shelton said that he’s been busy since he’s “inherited” the responsibility of district one.

“I’m learning day by day how to be a good, responsible city councilman,” he said adding that he’s proud of the city assistance task force he’s been a part of as well as being able to help small business in need.

Shelton said that council has done a good job coming together to discuss issues.

“Everyone has an opinion, but we leave with a common understanding, knowing that we can all work together and make the city of Odessa a better place.”

He said that city council can improve by having more town hall meetings, community outreach and to work to inform the public more on issues.

“The community has to be informed on what’s going on and what our mayor and city council is doing for the city.”

