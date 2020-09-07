Apolinario seeks Odessa’s top spot

Gloria Apolinario said that her experience as a servant to constituents for state and federal officials led to her run for mayor.

“I think there is a gap between the constituents, the community and the government of Odessa,” Apolinario said, “a gap of like communication,” that she said she hopes to mend.

Apolinario has been a licensed realtor at the Heritage Real Estate Group for two years and was the regional director for U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway and before that was the district director for former Texas State Rep. Tryon D. Lewis for six years.

“In my career that’s all I do is resolve issues,” she said adding that she hopes to bring those skills to the mayor position.

“I am familiar to make the federal government resources work for the city of Odessa. I’m very resourceful. I can look for grants and stuff,” she said.

Apolinario said that she’s been studying the area and is reading up on local issues.

“The small business is very essential to any area because it fuels the economy...I could do something when I get in there to help small businesses to recover from covid,” she said adding that she could work with ODC to facilitate that.

She said that although there is already is a program set up between ODC and the city government, there is more to do.

“People don’t know, “she said, “being in the public relations, marketing, I can disseminate information better maybe. That’s all I’m thinking. A lot of them (small businesses) don’t know,” she said adding that advertising is a large part of how she plans to showcase what the city has to offer.

“We have two good hospitals, ORMC, we have Medical Center, why are people having to go someplace else to do their surgery or whatever. Why can’t we be the forefront of West Texas for healthcare?”

She said that with, “Odessa College and UTPB, why do people have to go to Texas Tech?”

“I think that if we work with those people there are so many things that can be done about it…I would like people from Austin to be like, ‘Oh I want to go to UTPB’.”

She has also been a part of the Permian Basin Regional Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse, The Salvation Army, The American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, March of Dimes, Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Midland Independent School District Key Communicators, Hispanic Heritage of Odessa, Centers for Children and Family, Ector County Republican Women and Crossroads Marathon.

She said that she has also been a lector and Eucharistic minister at St. Elizabeth and St. Mary’s Churches.

She said that the passion she brings as a volunteer will translate to her work as mayor.

She also spoke on her fiscal responsibility to minimize taxes.

“I will work with all public PAC supported institutions to minimize tax burden on our citizens,” she said adding that while taxes are raised it is the citizens who suffer.

“You have to explain to the citizens why you’re doing it. Good or bad. There’s gonna be unpopular decisions…but if it’s right, you do it,” she said.

As a mayor, she said she wants to listen, communicate and deliver.

“I watch Trump and that’s what he does. He listens to people, he listens to little issues and then he makes a decision. He doesn’t even care if you get upset with his decision, but his decision is based on listening to people,” she said, “That’s what I want to do.”

She said that while she wears a mask, a lot of her friends think that a mask mandate was unconstitutional.

“It’s a personal decision if you don’t want to wear a mask. The mask prevents you from putting it out,” she said of covid.

“People are really mean,” she said adding that she wants to listen to people, but sometimes it’s difficult but she hopes to do that for the city.

“I’m only going to run on my merits,” she said, “I just really want to help. I want to bridge the gap for issues between the community and the citizens and I would like them to be able to trust…If I become the mayor I want people to trust me,” she said adding that she would listen to citizens’ problems.