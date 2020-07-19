City council, mayor’s seats up for grabs

The mayor’s seat as well as multiple city council seats will be open to newcomers this November while some current elected officials look to change positions.

The seats up for the November 2020 election include mayor, city council district 1, district 2 and at-large. City Secretary Norma Grimaldo wrote in an email that filers can turn in paperwork starting Monday. The last day to file is by 5 p.m. Aug. 17. There is no filing fee.

Some current elected officials who are terming out of their current seats are looking to run for a different position in city government.

Current District 2 Councilman Dewey Bryant said during a phone interview he is running for mayor. He said the reason he’s running is because he wants to continue to get things done in the community.

“We’ve had a number of setbacks…and we need to make sure we move forward as one of the best cities in this world and not take a step back. I want to make sure we progress. There’s a lot of things that we’re in the process of entertaining and planning and I want to make sure that continues,” he said.

Current Mayor David Turner, who terms out as mayor this year, said he is considering a run at city council, but still has yet to decide if he will or not.

Some new names are also considering the open positions.

Current Regional Director for U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway Gloria Apolinario said she picked up a packet from City Hall, but with all the open seats, she isn’t quite sure what position she’ll be running for.

She said when people see her name on a ballot, she wants them to know that she’s, “a servant at heart,” she said adding that she’s worked for Conaway for nearly seven years and was also the District Director for former state Rep. Tryon Lewis for about seven years.

“I’ve always been behind the scenes. I just want to help push the process, but this time I feel compelled to do something about it and make a difference,” she said. She added that it would be an opportune time with Conaway stepping down at the end of the year.

Current At-Large council member Peggy Dean said in a phone interview that she would not run again.

“Consequently, this has taken much more time than I ever anticipated,” she said. Dean said that she wished she had started council earlier in her life and that she spends a lot of time doing council work. She said she has loved being on council and has been involved in many council committees and taskforces. She added that she plans to still be advocate for the city and hopes to remain on certain taskforces.

Another familiar name is seeking a seat as former District 1 councilmember Jo Ann Davenport Littleton is running for the at-large position saying she wants to represent the whole city.

She said that the current political climate inspired her to run for city council again and that she can bring a lot to the table. She also said that she loves Odessa and city council work.

“Having served on the council for eight years…I’ve had a lot of things accomplished and with all the racial tensions that we have in the country now, we definitely need people in leadership positions that understand and that will deal with the issues because things aren’t going to get any better,” she said adding that with current issues like police brutality and the pandemic, people need leadership that doesn’t ignore those issues.

Current District 1 council member Rev. Michael K. Shelton Sr. said that he will seek a full term for the seat he was appointed to earlier this year following Malcolm Hamilton’s resignation.

Shelton said he’s running for the seat for the people of district one.

“The main thing for district one is for our young people to get out and vote…don’t talk, don’t do nothing, go to the booth and make your choice. You make your choice, you make your change,” he said.

Grimaldo wrote in an email that election packets are available in the city secretary’s office. She wrote that a petition is required of 50 registered voters for each designated district or any city of Odessa registered voter for mayor or at-large.