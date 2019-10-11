Faircloth throws hat in ring

The Republican field to claim the seat being vacated by U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway’s retirement has grown.

Former Midland mayor and CPA J.D. Faircloth announced on Friday during a news conference that he will seek the seat as well. Filing for the spot hasn’t even opened yet but there are 12 candidates already looking for votes.

They include:

37-year-old Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy.

41-year-old San Angelo native August Pfluger II, an Air Force Academy graduate and former Air Force fighter pilot.

65-year-old Odessan Jamie Owen Berryhill Jr., director of the Mission Messiah residency program for women and a 2004 congressional candidate.

30-year-old former Midlander Brandon Batch, an Austin businessman and former longtime congressional aide.

Rodeo cowboy Wacy Alpha Cody of San Angelo.

Businessman and veteran Robert Tucker of Comanche, which is 80 miles east-southeast of Abilene.

39-year-old Air Force veteran and trucking company owner Wesley Virdel of Brady.

Ned Luscombe of Midland, a registered nurse.

Oilfield service company supervisor Ross Schumann of San Angelo.

Dr. Richard Bartlett announced his candidacy, but dropped out less than a week later.

Also, Democrat Jon Mark Hogg, an attorney and former San Angelo city councilman and mayor pro-tem, and Brady independent Jeffery Cady, a nursing home maintenance manager, have said they’re running.

No one can actually file with the state party until the congressional filing period between Nov. 9-Dec. 9. The fee is $3,125 and the general election is on Nov. 3, 2020.

Faircloth, via press materials, said he is a former CEO and CFO as well as a CPA. He said he wants to make America debt free.

“I know that tax cuts and increased government spending will never reduce our national debt. The only way to eliminate our out-of-control budget deficits and reduce our sky-rocketing national debt is for Congress to significantly cut spending. It won’t be easy, and it won’t be done overnight, but we really have no choice,” he said in a news release.