  October 11, 2019

Faircloth throws hat in ring - Odessa American: Government

Faircloth throws hat in ring

Crowded GOP field grows by one

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 2:41 pm

Odessa American

The Republican field to claim the seat being vacated by U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway’s retirement has grown.

Former Midland mayor and CPA J.D. Faircloth announced on Friday during a news conference that he will seek the seat as well. Filing for the spot hasn’t even opened yet but there are 12 candidates already looking for votes.

They include:

  • 37-year-old Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy.
  • 41-year-old San Angelo native August Pfluger II, an Air Force Academy graduate and former Air Force fighter pilot.
  • 65-year-old Odessan Jamie Owen Berryhill Jr., director of the Mission Messiah residency program for women and a 2004 congressional candidate.
  • 30-year-old former Midlander Brandon Batch, an Austin businessman and former longtime congressional aide.
  • Rodeo cowboy Wacy Alpha Cody of San Angelo.
  • Businessman and veteran Robert Tucker of Comanche, which is 80 miles east-southeast of Abilene.
  • 39-year-old Air Force veteran and trucking company owner Wesley Virdel of Brady.
  • Ned Luscombe of Midland, a registered nurse.
  • Oilfield service company supervisor Ross Schumann of San Angelo.
  • Dr. Richard Bartlett announced his candidacy, but dropped out less than a week later.

Also, Democrat Jon Mark Hogg, an attorney and former San Angelo city councilman and mayor pro-tem, and Brady independent Jeffery Cady, a nursing home maintenance manager, have said they’re running.

No one can actually file with the state party until the congressional filing period between Nov. 9-Dec. 9. The fee is $3,125 and the general election is on Nov. 3, 2020.

Faircloth, via press materials, said he is a former CEO and CFO as well as a CPA. He said he wants to make America debt free.

“I know that tax cuts and increased government spending will never reduce our national debt. The only way to eliminate our out-of-control budget deficits and reduce our sky-rocketing national debt is for Congress to significantly cut spending. It won’t be easy, and it won’t be done overnight, but we really have no choice,” he said in a news release.

