Edgmon named ODC president

In the first Odessa Development Corporation meeting of 2020, two new board members were introduced, while the “elder statesmen” of the board was named president.

Tim Edgmon, the managing director at Higginbotham insurance, said after the meeting that former board president Betsy Triplett-Hurt termed out and that someone would need to become board president.

Edgmon was quickly chosen to lead the board as president and said he feels confident in what he and the other four members can accomplish in 2020.

“It’s written, but the person with the most seniority moves up and that’s what happened,” Edgmon said.

The two additions to the ODC board are David Boutin and Chris Cole. Boutin works at Frost Bank and Cole works at SouthWest Bank. Along with Edgmon, Gene Collins and Melanie Hollmann who stayed on.

Boutin and Cole replaced Triplett-Hurt and Tim Tuminowski. Triplett-Hurt and Tuminowski were recognized by At-Large Council Member Peggy Dean during Thursday’s ODC meeting on the fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

ODC filled three Compliance Committee vacancies with Phillip Padilla, Blake Batte and Triplett-Hurt. ODC also reappointed two members — Maribea Merritt and Daniel Harper — whose terms expired on Dec. 31, 2019.

The board also determined Edgmon and Cole are part of the Partnership Committee, Hollmann and Boutin would lead the Tax Incentive Committee, Collins and Edgmon are with the Advertising Committee and Collins and Cole would be part of the Downtown Odessa Inc. Design Committee.

“We set appointments to the committees, so everyone is on a committee and active,” Edgmon said.

ODC voted unanimously to accept the minutes from its last meeting on Nov. 14, 2019, and also approved the third and fourth incentive payments to Odessa College based on compliance with the Economic Development Agreement which totaled $4,900,739.26 from 2019.

In final comments of the meeting, Collins spoke about setting a time and a day to workshop with Odessa City Council about projects in Odessa.

“If we prioritize, we will be more effective,” Collins said.