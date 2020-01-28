Berryhill calls for traditional liberties

With three congressional candidates from Midland and two from Odessa, native Odessan Jamie Owen Berryhill Jr. expects heavy support from the Permian Basin in the March 3 Republican primary.

Berryhill is nowhere near as well-financed as Midlander J. Ross Lacy or San Angeloan August Pfluger II, but he notes that President Trump spent much less than Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago and won.

The 65-year-old director of the Mission Messiah women’s residency and rehabilitation program and a similarly named international TV talk show says his emphasis on traditional American liberties and opposition to what he calls “the socialist globalist agenda” are playing well in the far-flung 11th Congressional District.

“Two things have come to the forefront in our extremely challenged nation,” Berryhill said. “One, we have seen through this president the wonderful things that can come to our economy when we have an individual who understands business. I have made a life of creating opportunities and businesses.

“Two, our nation is in a struggle for its very life and, more particularly, for all that our founding fathers were willing to stake their lives, families and assets on. Their purpose of offering life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to the citizenry, these rights of freedom of speech, the freedom to worship and the right to bear arms, are under attack by the socialist globalists.”

Odessa’s other candidate is Casey Gray. The other Midlanders in the race are Brandon Batch and J.D. Faircloth. Also vying to make the probable May 26 runoff are Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Wesley Virdell of Brady, Robert Tucker of Comanche and Gene Barber of Colorado City.

Berryhill reported raising “between $100,000 and $200,000” and said he needs a great deal more to make and win the runoff and defeat Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and independent Wacy Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, in the Nov. 3 general election.

“It could take $2 million, but Midland is divided four ways and I have a strong Midland following,” said Berryhill, who has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

“The voters are telling me basically that we must be free, so we must navigate a revival of purpose and hope. Lives are precious. (U.S. Supreme Court ruling) Roe vs. Wade allowed the murders of over 600,000 babies last year and since 1973 it has been responsible for 63 million dead.

“The federal government is out of control with excessive taxation and bureaucracy with way too many agencies. We need zero-based budgeting to get a balanced budget. The Permian Basin is the heart of Texas and Texas is the heart of the nation. We must maintain our conservative values to stand and not allow this state to turn blue.”