Virdell vows to be ‘a real Republican’

Wesley Virdell says Congress would be a lot less offensive if all its Republicans were the real thing.

As it stands, the double-talking, deficit-approving politicians that are there now are not doing the job they promised when they ran for election, he says.

“I’m telling the voters that we need to have real Republicans in there and I’m getting a lot of good feedback,” said the 39-year-old Brady candidate for the 11th Congressional District seat being vacated by the retiring U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Midland.

“We need to hold the people responsible who are calling themselves Republicans because they are not voting like Republicans. They were elected under false pretenses. They may have had the right idea, but they gave in.

“They didn’t have the backbone to stick by their principles. If you look at the voting records of all 535 members of Congress, only 43 have conservative records.

“I’m pro-life and pro-gun. Those who have guns control those who don’t.”

Virdell is a veteran who sold his trucking company, Brady Transport, to run for Congress with nine other candidates who are seeking their party’s nomination to oppose Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, in the Nov. 3 general election.

The GOP primary is on Tuesday, March 3, with early voting to run Feb. 18-28. Today is the registration deadline.

Virdell was in the Air Force from 2001-08, serving as a training leader and working on intercontinental ballistic missiles at Sheppard Air Force Base at Wichita Falls.

He attended Texas Tech, Angelo State and Central Texas College at Killeen, took an associate degree at the Community College of the Air Force at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base at Montgomery, Ala., and graduated from the Universal Technical Institute in Houston.

Brady is at the geographical center of Texas and Virdell said he believes his philosophy is the heart of what Republicans should be. “The House recently passed an omnibus $1.4-trillion bill that ran 2,400 pages and gave the congressmen 18 hours to read it,” he said.

“It funded Planned Parenthood but didn’t give enough for the border wall. It unconstitutionally raised the minimum age for smoking from 18 to 21 when the government had no right to regulate that.”

Virdell said big appropriations should only be considered in single subject bills like those in the Texas House and Senate in Austin.

He said the voters of the big 29-county, east-west-running 11th District “want to see integrity.”

Other GOP candidates include Brandon Batch, Robert Tucker, August Pfluger, Jamie Berryhill, J. Ross Lacy, Gene Barber, Ned Luscombe, Casey Gray and J.D. Faircloth.

“They want to make sure the candidates are being honest and not using deceptive tactics to win this race,” he said. “I know the odds are against me, but I’m willing to fight for it.”

Today is the final day to register to vote in the March primaries.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election: