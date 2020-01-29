  • January 29, 2020

4 former mayors endorse Lacy - Odessa American: Government

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 4:10 pm

Odessa American

J. Ross Lacy, a Republican candidate for Texas’s 11th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that his campaign has been endorsed by four former mayors of the city of Midland: Ernie Angelo (1972-1980), Carroll Thomas (1986-1992), Mike Canon (2001-2008), and Jerry Morales (2008-2020).

“J. Ross Lacy is a born leader,” Ernie Angelo said. “I’ve known J. Ross since he was a young boy: he’s been a strong leader in our community of Midland his entire life and I know he’ll be a strong leader in Congress, and I’m proud to be endorsing him.”

“I am honored and humbled by the endorsements of my campaign by these great Midland leaders,” J. Ross Lacy said. “I am incredibly thankful that they will continue to be a source of advice and counsel as we continue on this fight together.”

