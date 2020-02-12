  • February 12, 2020

Young Conservatives of Texas endorses Lacy for Congress - Odessa American: Government

Young Conservatives of Texas endorses Lacy for Congress

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 5:45 pm

Odessa American

MIDLAND J. Ross Lacy, a Republican candidate for Texas’ 11th Congressional District, was endorsed Tuesday by the Young Conservatives of Texas, a non-partisan conservative youth organization that has been fighting for conservative values for more than a quarter century in the Lone Star State, a news release said.

Young Conservatives of Texas released the following statement: “Young Conservatives of Texas are proud to announce our support for J. Ross Lacy for Congress in his election bid for CD 11. With a career as a successful businessman, Lacy will fight for fiscal responsibility and defend conservatism in the heart of the Swamp.”

Posted in , on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 5:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

