Young Conservatives of Texas endorses Lacy for Congress

MIDLAND J. Ross Lacy, a Republican candidate for Texas’ 11th Congressional District, was endorsed Tuesday by the Young Conservatives of Texas, a non-partisan conservative youth organization that has been fighting for conservative values for more than a quarter century in the Lone Star State, a news release said.

Young Conservatives of Texas released the following statement: “Young Conservatives of Texas are proud to announce our support for J. Ross Lacy for Congress in his election bid for CD 11. With a career as a successful businessman, Lacy will fight for fiscal responsibility and defend conservatism in the heart of the Swamp.”