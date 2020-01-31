Monday last day to register to vote

Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March primaries.

Voters in Ector County will decide two county commissioner races during the March GOP primary as there are no Democratic challengers. Voters will also likely cull down the field of ten in the District 11 congressional race for a May 26 runoff.

Precinct 1 Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton faces Mike Gardner and Hoss Dugger for his seat. In Precinct 3 Jeff Russell faces Don Stringer for the retired Dale Childers slot.

Gardner is a former Odessa City councilman and the son of longtime commissioner the late Freddie Gardner.

Unopposed Republicans include State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, Sheriff Mike Griffis, Dusty Gallivan, who is leaving the county attorney’s office to run for district attorney to replace the retiring Bobby Bland, and Greg Barber, who is running for county attorney.

Judge Sara Kate Billingsley of the 446th Judicial District is unopposed as are Justin Low, seeking the 161st District judgeship being vacated by the retiring John Smith, and County Tax Assessor-Collector Lindy Wright.

The District 11 race began with long-serving Midland Congressman Mike Conaway’s July 31 announcement that he would retire from the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington with the expiration of his current term. The general election will be on Nov. 3 next year.

GOP candidates include Wesley Virdell of Brady, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Gene Barber of Colorado City, J.D. Faircloth and J. Ross Lacy and Brandon Batch of Midland, Casey Gray and Jamie Berryhill Jr., both of Odessa, and August Pfluger of San Angelo. Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, are unchallenged in the primary.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election: