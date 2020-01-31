  • January 31, 2020

Monday last day to register to vote - Odessa American: Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Monday last day to register to vote

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 2:18 pm

Monday last day to register to vote Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March primaries.

Voters in Ector County will decide two county commissioner races during the March GOP primary as there are no Democratic challengers. Voters will also likely cull down the field of ten in the District 11 congressional race for a May 26 runoff.

Precinct 1 Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton faces Mike Gardner and Hoss Dugger for his seat. In Precinct 3 Jeff Russell faces Don Stringer for the retired Dale Childers slot.

Gardner is a former Odessa City councilman and the son of longtime commissioner the late Freddie Gardner.

Unopposed Republicans include State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, Sheriff Mike Griffis, Dusty Gallivan, who is leaving the county attorney’s office to run for district attorney to replace the retiring Bobby Bland, and Greg Barber, who is running for county attorney.

Judge Sara Kate Billingsley of the 446th Judicial District is unopposed as are Justin Low, seeking the 161st District judgeship being vacated by the retiring John Smith, and County Tax Assessor-Collector Lindy Wright.

The District 11 race began with long-serving Midland Congressman Mike Conaway’s July 31 announcement that he would retire from the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington with the expiration of his current term. The general election will be on Nov. 3 next year.

GOP candidates include Wesley Virdell of Brady, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Gene Barber of Colorado City, J.D. Faircloth and J. Ross Lacy and Brandon Batch of Midland, Casey Gray and Jamie Berryhill Jr., both of Odessa, and August Pfluger of San Angelo. Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, are unchallenged in the primary.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election:

  • Feb. 18: Early voting begins for the Texas primaries and ends 10 days later. Visit co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.elections for more information about Ector County voting.
  • Feb. 21: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail in the primaries.
  • Feb. 28: Early voting ends.
  • March 3: Election Day.
  • April 27: This is the last day to register to vote in the primary runoffs. Runoffs happen whenever a single candidate doesn’t cross the 50 percent threshold in the March primary. The District 11 congressional race will most likely end in a runoff.
  • May 15: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary runoff.
  • May 18: Early voting in the primary runoff begins.
  • May 22: Early voting in the primary runoff ends.
  • May 26: This is primary runoff election day, your last chance to have a say in who the Republicans or Democrats nominate in any races that went to a runoff. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. You can find this out by checking your county’s website.
  • Oct. 5: Final day to register to vote for the general election.
  • Oct. 19: Early voting begins.
  • Oct. 23: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary.
  • Oct. 30: Early voting ends.
  • Nov. 3: Election Day.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, January 31, 2020 2:18 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
51°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: NW at 14mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 33°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 68°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 72°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]