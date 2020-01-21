State Senator Buckingham endorses Lacy

J. Ross Lacy, a Republican candidate for Texas’s 11th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that his campaign has been endorsed by Dr. Dawn Buckingham, Republican Senator for District 24.
“J. Ross Lacy is a proven conservative leader and the best candidate to represent Texas’s 11th Congressional District in DC,” Buckingham said in a news release. “He strongly supports our president and will fight alongside Trump to get things done in Washington — from securing the border and building the wall to draining the swamp and cutting taxes. That’s why I am proud to endorse J. Ross for Congress and I look forward to working with him on the issues.”
