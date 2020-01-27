Faircloth runs ‘bare bones’ race

As might be expected from a certified public accountant, J.D. (James David) Faircloth is running an economical race for Congress while saying his experience as a Midland city councilman and mayor and in business are assets that none of the other eight Republican hopefuls can match.

The principal issues that the 70-year-old Johnson, Miller & Co. partner is emphasizing are the ever-burgeoning national debt and the increasingly dicey condition of the Social Security system.

Interviewed Tuesday en route to Granbury and Hood County, Faircloth said, “I’m extremely concerned about our $23-trillion debt.

“It’s doubled in the last 12 years and Congress doesn’t seem concerned. They just keep spending. We’re financing the national debt by borrowing a trillion dollars each year and adding that to it. None of the other candidates is talking about it.

“Another issue that’s almost as important is our Social Security situation. The forecasts are that if we don’t do something to keep Social Security solvent, it will go broke in 20 years or there’ll be serious cutbacks in benefits. Millions of Americans count on those benefits and Congress is not focusing on that problem, either.

“I’m the one of the only candidates with significant business and accounting experience,” said Faircloth, who was a Midland city councilman from 1989-92 and mayor from 1992-94. “Nearly everybody is concerned about the deficits and national debt. There is almost a hopelessness that we can’t do anything about it.

“I bring an awful lot of experience to the table. I’ve made the tough decisions as a CPA and I’m telling the voters that we can do something. We got here in the last 12 years and it may take another 12 years to get out of it. We will have to take some serious cuts in our spending habits to get a balanced budget.”

The retiring 11th District congressman, Midland’s Mike Conaway, is one of eight CPAs in Congress, according to the Roll Call newspaper in Washington.

Asked how much he will spend on the race, Faircloth said, “Less than $100,000.

“I put in $50,000 myself and have raised $30,000 to $40,000. It’s a bare bones campaign. I won’t use TV because most people tune it out after they see the same commercial over and over.”

Faircloth stringently criticized primary opponents August Pfluger II of San Angelo and Brandon Batch of Midland, who he said admitted at a recent forum that they’d never registered or voted as Republicans till finally participating in last fall’s election.

He said Pfluger and Batch dubiously tout themselves as ardent supporters of President Trump because neither voted for Trump in his hammer and tongs 2016 race against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. “As a lifetime Republican, I cannot believe there are two candidates running for Congress who have never voted as Republicans,” Faircloth said.

“I’ve lived in District 11 for my entire life and have been actively involved in the Republican Party of Texas for over 30 years.”

Faircloth said the primary’s other veterans, Casey Gray of Odessa, Robert Tucker of Comanche and Wesley Virdell of Brady, all said they voted absentee or with mail-in ballots while in the military.

Noting that his principal business office is in Odessa, Faircloth said, “I have worked in Odessa for almost 20 years now and I know Odessa and Midland really well.

“It’s important that we have a man who can represent both communities equally. Certainly, having worked in both cities, I can do that from day one.”

With a May 26 runoff anticipated as 50.01 percent of the primary vote to win outright will be very hard to attain, the other Republicans in March 3 primary are Odessan Jamie Berryhill Jr. and Midlanders J. Ross Lacy and Ned Luscombe.

San Angeloans Jon Mark Hogg, a Democrat, and Wacy Alpha Cody, an independent, will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.