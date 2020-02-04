Berryhill endorsed by House Freedom Fund

Congressional candidate Jamie Berryhill on Tuesday was endorsed by the House Freedom Fund, a political action committee that supports conservative candidates to Congress.
The House Freedom Fund in a news release detailed that the group only supports candidates for Congress who are dedicated to open, accountable, and limited government – candidates who will fight to defend the Constitution and advance policies that promote liberty, safety, and prosperity for all Americans.
