Pfluger poised for Congress

SAN ANGELO Compared to serving in Congress next year, flying combat missions over the Mideast may seem relatively benign to August Pfluger II.

A recently retired Air Force fighter pilot of whom most people in the Permian Basin hadn’t heard of until he filed last fall to succeed the retiring Rep. Mike Conaway, Pfluger made a name for himself by strafing the crowded Republican primary field and zooming away with the nomination that’s tantamount to election.

Now he’s poised to meet Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, in the Nov. 3 general election to see who represents the giant 29-county, west-east-running 11th Congressional district. But with 108,354 Republicans having voted in the primary to only 16,644 Democrats, there seems no doubt who’ll enter Washington’s cauldron of rancorous partisanship and “gotcha” tactics next Jan. 3.

Buoyed by TV ads showing him ready to take off in his $150-million F-22, Pfluger won every county including Midland, where native Midlander Brandon Batch gave him his closest shave with 5,318 votes to 8,500.

The 42-year-old product of a family with ranches in Kimble, Concho and Edwards counties was inspired to fly by his late maternal granddad, John Koschak of San Angelo, who flew for the Army Air Corps during World War II; and he says his family’s heritage, dating to the founder of Pflugerville, northeast of Austin, great-great-great-great grandfather Henry Pfluger Sr. (1803-67) further impelled him to serve his nation and state.

He has an uncle, Karl Koschak of Dallas, a retired American Airlines pilot who was a Navy pilot and captain. His great-granddad Walter Pfluger Sr. was an Army lieutenant colonel during World War I. His parents are Walter and Sheryl.

Pfluger is a German name meaning “plowman.”

He was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy by former Congressman Lamar Smith of San Antonio after graduating from San Angelo Central High School, where he played football and baseball, and he recalls his years at the academy north of Colorado Springs as “extremely strenuous.

“Taking 18-23 hours per semester, every waking hour between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. was filled with some sort of activity from academics to sports,” he said. “It definitely taught you to prioritize and manage your time.”

He also has master’s degrees from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., Air University at Maxwell AFB in Alabama and Georgetown University in Washington.

Commissioned with honors in 2000, Pfluger trained at Laughlin AFB near Del Rio, flew F-15s and was one of the first 100 pilots assigned to the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, which he calls “the most advanced airplane in the world,” in the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing.

That’s not say the sleek jet was problem-free because Pfluger at times had to call on everything he knew, particularly on an occasion he declined to go into detail about, to avoid going down in Iraq or Syria in 2016-17 and facing capture by ISIS. “A Jordanian pilot was shot down and tortured horrifically,” he said.

“Something could go wrong at any moment and you relied on your training and emergency procedures to deal with the aircraft, always keeping an awareness of where you were. Your life was always in danger. Twelve of my friends died in training and combat crashes.”

Now a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, Pfluger misses the camaraderie with fellow pilots and ground support crews, musing, “You’re talking about one of the greatest teams on the planet, a phenomenal team.”

Having spent over $1.1 million for the nomination, he’s sending COVID-19 supplies around the district and talking to constituents including representatives of the Basin’s energy industry. “The Saudis have dumped oil onto the market in an irresponsible way,” he said.

“Our independent producers are the true patriots of the industry because they’re out there accepting more risk and providing the country with a huge layer of national security.”

Asked if President Trump had backed off his initial reaction that the drop in gasoline prices was good, Pfluger said he had joined energy reps in urging the president to be more militant about the caprices of 34-year-old Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Especially coming from somebody who is supposed to be our partner and ally, Saudi Arabia’s anti-free market action is hurting this industry and we’re pushing them hard to rectify the situation,” the nominee said. “There is no country whose help we’ve needed more for national security and to deter communism and ISIS.

“The President and Energy Department are on board to pressure Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC not to dump millions of barrels of oil onto the market when it’s not needed. What bin Salman has done is aimed at Russia, but he’s directly hurting the United States and Permian Basin because the price levels we have right now are not sustainable.”

Pfluger said 90 percent of his contributions are from Texas and most from within the 11th District. He said the state “is in tough economic times” and he didn’t know how much more he will be able to raise.

“Right now I’m focused on helping people with this health crisis,” he said. “We have links to all 29 counties and we’re seeing what they need and how we can be helpful.”

Pfluger and his wife Camille, who have three daughters, met Conaway and his wife Suzanne at the Annual Heritage of Odessa Foundation Community Statesmen Awards Dinner Feb. 20 at the MCM Grande Hotel & Fun Dome. Asked what they talked about, he said, “Congressman Conaway said it is an incredible district and this is the best job he’s ever had.

“He said I had every reason to believe I was in for an incredible journey.”

Independent oil producer Randy Gardner of San Angelo, who also works in Midland, has known Pfluger “since he was 4 or 5 years old,” he said.

“His family moved here from Eden,” Gardner said, referring to a small town 46 miles east-southeast of San Angelo. “The most interesting thing about August is the humility he has to go with that stellar resume. He is one of the kindest, most concerned men about people that I know.

“He’s very principled. He has a good heart and a drive to do good things. He does good work but with an attitude of concern for others. I’m sure he has weak points. I’ve just never seen them.”

Addressing a criticism Pfluger has faced, Gardner said the nominee “has been serving this district his whole life” while spending 20 years in the Air Force, flying 1,700 hours in the Pacific and European commands and 300 in the Mideast and serving as a National Security Council advisor in Washington last summer and early fall.

“August hasn’t always been here, but he has been off working for us,” Gardner said. “It’s admirable to see what he has accomplished at this relatively young age.”

Pfluger’s leadership models are President Trump, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Houston, a retired Navy SEAL, the late former President Ronald Reagan and former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general.

“I’m watching what President Trump is doing for the country and trying to learn from his philosophy of cutting through bureaucratic tape,” he said. “Most Americans don’t want or need an over-regulated society. Eight years of the Obama administration put us on a tough road.

“We need to get folks back in the business of doing what we do best, innovating, making a profit and serving the specific needs of our communities,” Pfluger said. “Tom Cotton and Dan Crenshaw have these attributes.

“I try to understand how President Reagan led and what he did to change the world, fighting communism. Gen. Mattis conveyed complete trust in all his subordinates and communicated a strong, shared vision of the mission of command.

“Good leadership is in your heart and it has to be on the basis of being a servant. The essence of leadership is to put others first.”