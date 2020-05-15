Confusion at the courthouse

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a lack of communication between the county judge, county commissioners and department heads and elected officials.

He said that the miscommunication has impacted everything from who was allowed in the courthouse, Personal Protective Equipment and budget cut projections that he says were not voluntary as others have characterized but a demand.

“I just need some consistency and communication,” he said. “I’m an elected official. I take care of my office. That’s what I worry about, but when I see the way that they’re operating now with demands without knowledge and lack of communication, without supplying the things they need to do to protect the public and the employees, that’s where I have a concern.”

Bland said that he hasn’t talked to commissioners about his concerns, but would if they called him.

“I’ve talked to commissioners enough in my 14 years and I know what the result usually is too,” he said referencing this final year left before he retires.

Bland said that since the first Ector County positive COVID-19 case in April, security was turning people away from his office because they were told to, he said. Bland said that most of the communication he’s gotten has been secondhand and that while managing around 30 employees, he has been kept in the dark regarding decisions made in the courthouse by the county judge and commissioners.

“My office manager was outside and talked to someone who was a victim of a crime who was trying to bring in a victim impact sheet,” he said and added that the victim had been turned away.

The DA’s office, he said, did not close but modified schedules and sent people to work from home. He said they were able to rectify security’s screening to allow people in to visit their offices and that other courthouse departments had happened upon similar situations where they were unaware of decisions made.

“We hear second-hand, we are told that the courthouse is reopened even though I don’t know if it was officially closed, but the security is letting anybody in and that’s fine again, but nothing was communicated with the county clerk and the district clerk and me,” he said referencing Tuesday’s events.

But there is confusion about who made the decision that resulted in people being turned away.

Ector County Judge Debi Hays said that it wasn’t her decision to limit people going into the courthouse and she wasn’t aware of people being turned away at the courthouse until she received a complaint from another elected official.

“I have no idea who did that,” she said adding that on Tuesday someone who was coming to see her was also turned away. She said she met with the head of courthouse security about the restrictive entrances and that as of Tuesday things have been less restrictive.

Hays said if people are wanting into the courthouse to conduct business, then, “we need to make sure that we abide by the CDC guidelines of letting people in just like H-E-B.”

Bland said he’s had emails where Hays has said she never closed the courthouse and it’s never been voted on, “but it was effectively closed about two months ago when they were turning people away from our office and we had to tell them ‘you can’t do that’ and then the other day it became effectively open again because they stopped turning away people from other departments and nobody was told about it.”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said that the county clerk’s office and the district clerk’s office is still by appointment only, so when people didn’t have those appointments they were told they needed one.

Griffis said they’re not regulating the number of people coming in, but once people get to the courthouse, they may learn that if they didn’t have an appointment they may have to leave.

“We’re in charge of security, but we’re doing what everybody requests us to do…we’re not gonna get in the middle of trying to dictate who gets to go to what office and who don’t. We’re just gonna comply with each office’s desires, recommendations and requests,” he said.

“I don’t know of anybody we’ve turned away,” he said. “If we turned anybody away I’m not aware of it,” and if they were, he said, it was due to miscommunication.

Bland agreed on the miscommunication. “We haven’t been told either way what’s going on,” he said.

Bland said he and other courthouse departments have also had problems getting personal protective equipment through purchasing and that he worries about the cleanliness and preparedness of the courthouse as the courthouse starts letting in more people. He said that the county clerk’s office and the district clerk’s office is partially closed to the public for various reasons, “because they don’t have enough stuff to clean the office and do the things they need to do to welcome the public in,” he said.

Ector County District Clerk Clarissa Webster said that she knows there’s been a lot of confusion as far as the entrances of the courthouse and that things have changed since Tuesday, but that she hasn’t had problems with people trying to visit her office being turned away by security.

“For the most part up until this week we had our front doors propped wide open for those types of [Face-to-Face] meetings because we were trying to reduce the surfaces that the public needed to touch such as door knobs, but we started having a lot of people coming in without any notice,” and since Tuesday she said, “We’ve had to shut our doors and now we have to keep them locked cuz even with the doors shut, the public was trying to come in and we don’t have any masks or shields or hand sanitizer or any of that for the public and certainly the Supreme Court is still advising and instructing and sending their orders and information to us telling us to stay shut so we are,” she said adding that she also heard about the courthouse being, “effectively” opened in a secondhand manner.

Webster said that the District Clerk’s Office has been doing a lot of work through televisits and online while also making face-to-face appointments with those who are unable to conduct their business remotely.

She said that her requests for PPE are on back order and said that she thinks that’s because they are ordering PPE from the same providers as the hospitals. She said that, “Certainly every elected official in the courthouse controls their own space,” but that she thought the responsibility of any public spaces in the courthouse are under the purview of the County Judge and the Sheriff’s Office.

Webster said that she has felt a lot of pressure from elected officials to reopen her offices completely to the public and that “Also there have been [oral] communications that indicate that people are displeased and intend to retaliate by cutting the budget. That makes me pretty nervous about the ability to continue offering court services and I hope that’s not true,” she said.

She said to completely open her office she would be looking for “orders coming down from the governor, the Department of Health Services, Texas Supreme Court, The Court of Criminal Appeals and as far as passports from the U.S. Department of State.”

“Those offices control statewide the clerks and the courts and I believe that I should follow those 100 percent based on the information that I’m receiving and not to step out on my own.”

She said that she is trying to get PPE ahead of time before those orders come down, “but even If I had those supplies today,” she said, “I do not have the authority and the ability to open our front doors or just, the general public to start walking in.

As far as PPE in Bland’s office, he said, “We asked for hand sanitizer through purchasing. They sent us to another place and we haven’t had any new hand sanitizer since this has started.”

He said that they were able to get Lysol and Kleenex through other venders, but they paid $60 for a gallon of hand sanitizer and are still waiting for it.

He said that he’s been working on getting this equipment for around two months and hasn’t been able to get it.

Hays said during a phone interview with the Odessa American that this was the first time she heard of the DA’s office requesting PPE and that after talking with purchasing said that no courthouse department had outstanding PPE requests.

The COVID-19 crisis paired with historic low oil prices has also impacted budget plans for the county.

Bland referenced an email sent to Ector County departments by Ector County Human Resources Director Patricia Patton on April 14, which is directed to elected officials and department heads saying, “The Ector County Commissioners Court has instructed me to notify you that all Elected Officials and Department Heads are being requested to provide a report to the Court members no later than noon on Thursday, April 16th. This report is to provide the Court a plan of action formulated by you to trim your total remaining budget by 30 percent. Please provide the report directly to the County Judge and Commissioners.”

“It didn’t sound very voluntary to me,” Bland said. “It felt like do this or else,” noting that they were only given a day and a half to submit the plans.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said the intent of the email was to ask departments voluntarily for help only if they could and that no action has been made based on those reports. He said that maybe it was misread by department heads and elected officials thinking it was mandatory. When asked who to contact about whose decision it was to turn people away at the courthouse, Shelton said to contact Hays.

Considering the email calling for 30 percent cut projections, Bland said, “It seemed like it was an attempt to do something that you aren’t allowed to do and using the emergency as an excuse.”

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

Semi-public pools can now open in Ector County per Gov. Greg Abbott’s updated orders. The county recently had indicated that those pools, mostly at hotels and apartments would not open this summer.

Mission Fitness will also open on Monday with social distancing guidelines.

Also, starting next week licensed nursing homes will have both staff and residents tested for COVID-19. MCH CEO Russell Tippin said that should require around 800 tests.

Antibody testing at the Ector County Coliseum will be postponed this week for that staff to test at the nursing homes.

Tippin said MCH has gone 11 days without a positive case in house. ORMC CEO Stacey Brown said out of 353 tested that 15 have been positive and 337 negative with one pending.